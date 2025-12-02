The Sacandaga And Hudson Rivers Meet At This NY Lake Town With Beaches, Tubing, Camping, And Adirondack Folk Arts
Lake George, a dazzling Adirondack gem with endless recreation, is a bustling summer escape for city dwellers from Albany, New York. With attractions like steamboat cruises, shopping malls, hotels, and theme parks, Lake George generates an estimated $3 billion annually from tourism. But for those seeking a lake escape that's a quieter alternative, the town of Lake Luzerne is less than 20 minutes from Lake George, and it has an array of unique and low-key activities. Lake Luzerne is located where the Sacandaga and Hudson Rivers meet, perched between Lake George and Saratoga Springs, also known as a "Spa City" and a haven of wellness and culture.
Lake Luzerne has a charming small-town feel and a 99-acre lake with several beaches and swimming areas. From slow-paced river tubing to trail riding on horseback or thrilling tree-top adventure courses, Lake Luzerne has plenty of outdoor fun. During the summer, residents of the quaint town gather for live music at a waterfront park along with a host of food trucks for casual outdoor dining, and classic town taverns like the Hitching Post serve up award-winning farm-fresh cheeses, beer, and wine. Camping and hiking opportunities abound, including gorgeous waterfront campgrounds and rustic wood cabins.
Things to do in Lake Luzerne, New York
Visitors to Lake Luzerne can relax along the shores at two free public parks: Wayside Beach and Luzerne Beach. Families will love Bon's Ice Cream and Adirondack Golf, which serves up milkshakes, floats, ice cream, and hot dogs, combined with a game of mini golf on the 18-hole course. For more family fun, try a lazy journey down the Hudson River on one of the classic guided hour-long float trips on inflatable river rafts at Tubby Tubes.
Or, for those looking for a more adrenaline-pumping river activity, the Sacandaga River is known for its dam-released class II and III rapids, with two-hour whitewater tours available through Adirondack Adventure Center. Those interested in adventures on land — or among the treetops — can take a thrilling ride on a zipline at the Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course in nearby Bolton Landing, which also has courses for both kids and adults that combine a series of aerial challenges, rock climbing, and balancing.
For a change of pace, visit one of the area's dude ranches, like the Mountain View Rocking B Ranch, for horseback riding lessons and trail rides with the gorgeous Adirondack backdrop. Dude ranches have been a huge draw for visitors since the 1920s, and they're a unique standout attraction. The region is also home to a championship rodeo, and the town of Saratoga has its iconic horse race track. Creative types and those who like to learn new skills can visit the Adirondack Folk School, which teaches lost art forms such as basketry, canoe-making, boat-building, soap-making, ceramic arts, and blacksmithing. If you find yourself longing for an Adirondack chair to bring home, its experts can teach you how to make that, too. The school also hosts fireside chats with local musicians and historians.
Planning a trip to Lake Luzerne
To reach Lake Luzerne, Albany International Airport is just about an hour's drive and has a large roster of flight options and rental cars. If you're driving in from New York City, it takes about four hours. The Amtrak train stops in the Albany-Rensselaer station with service from New York, Chicago, and other major hubs. After an exciting trip to the lake, consider spending some time in Albany, a history-rich gem with world-class museums.
There are many types of accommodations in the area, including campgrounds and RV parks, cozy and rustic cabins, vacation rentals, bed-and-breakfasts, and traditional hotels and motels. For charming wood and log cabins surrounded by forests, the Lake Vanare Cabins and Lodge are a great option. The Luzerne Campground has more than 170 tent and RV sites steps away from hiking trails and a small lake for kayaking, canoeing, and fishing. Or, for a historic bed and breakfast, the Rockwell Falls Inn was built in 1890 and has seven luxurious rooms and suites, a breakfast room with plenty of windows overlooking the scenery, and a wine bar for unwinding by the fireplace in the evening.