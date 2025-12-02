The Sacandaga And Hudson Rivers Meet At This NY Lake Town With Beaches, Tubing, Camping, And Adirondack Folk Arts

Visitors to Lake Luzerne can relax along the shores at two free public parks: Wayside Beach and Luzerne Beach. Families will love Bon's Ice Cream and Adirondack Golf, which serves up milkshakes, floats, ice cream, and hot dogs, combined with a game of mini golf on the 18-hole course. For more family fun, try a lazy journey down the Hudson River on one of the classic guided hour-long float trips on inflatable river rafts at Tubby Tubes.

Or, for those looking for a more adrenaline-pumping river activity, the Sacandaga River is known for its dam-released class II and III rapids, with two-hour whitewater tours available through Adirondack Adventure Center. Those interested in adventures on land — or among the treetops — can take a thrilling ride on a zipline at the Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course in nearby Bolton Landing, which also has courses for both kids and adults that combine a series of aerial challenges, rock climbing, and balancing.

For a change of pace, visit one of the area's dude ranches, like the Mountain View Rocking B Ranch, for horseback riding lessons and trail rides with the gorgeous Adirondack backdrop. Dude ranches have been a huge draw for visitors since the 1920s, and they're a unique standout attraction. The region is also home to a championship rodeo, and the town of Saratoga has its iconic horse race track. Creative types and those who like to learn new skills can visit the Adirondack Folk School, which teaches lost art forms such as basketry, canoe-making, boat-building, soap-making, ceramic arts, and blacksmithing. If you find yourself longing for an Adirondack chair to bring home, its experts can teach you how to make that, too. The school also hosts fireside chats with local musicians and historians.