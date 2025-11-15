One Of Utah's Most Underrated Cities Hides A Beautiful Beach Perfect For Sunbathing And Boating
While sunny states like Florida and California are more what come to mind when imagining beautiful beaches, you shouldn't count Utah out. As incongruous as it may seem — considering Utah is a landlocked state and is often associated with arid landscapes typical of the Four Corners region — it has a surprising number of natural bodies of water and beaches. Though Great Salt Lake is arguably the most famous and largest of them, the sparkling mountain lakes in Fishlake National Forest and Mantua, north of Salt Lake City, are nothing to shake your fist at.
Then there's Vineyard Beach, one of Utah's underrated gems. You may miss it if you stay in Provo, but Vineyard, one of the fastest growing cities in Utah, with a walkable downtown, is just 15 minutes away. The beach sits on the edge of town, on the northwest corner of Utah Lake. You can expect a natural and rustic vibe with the copse of leafy trees and sparse grasses lining the windswept shore. If you gaze across the pale blue ripples of the lake, you'll be met with the incredible Wasatch Mountains in the distance. There is an ample stretch of sand to sit and catch the sun, and while out on the water, you can paddle, canoe, and kayak.
Enjoy the serenity at Vineyard Beach, Utah
Despite the far-flung feeling created by the views at Vineyard Beach, the beach is very accessible. Wheelchair ramps spill out directly onto the sand, and you'll have your pick of a few covered picnic tables. A life jacket loaner station also meets you at the bottom of the ramp, in case you want to brave a dip. That being said, some visitors don't feel the water is clean enough for swimming and would rather stick to relaxing on the sand.
If you want to get out on the water at Vineyard Beach, you can. The lake isn't only popular for rowers and paddleboarders, but people also come to windsurf and sail. You can rent a variety of watercraft at Lindon Marina, including kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, row boats, and Sunfish sailboats. The marina is conveniently located adjacent to the lake, just 2 minutes by car up the road from the beach.
It's advised to bring bug spray to combat the mosquitoes at Vineyard Beach. In the winter, you'll get a top-notch opportunity to see the Utah Lake ice stacks. The giant blocks of ice are washed ashore by the lake's waves, creating pretty piles. It's generally not safe to venture onto the lake at this time, even if it seems frozen, but you can climb the stacks at the lake's edge. If you stay at Vineyard Beach until sunset, you'll get to see the sun as it sinks, spilling golden streams of light down the mountainside and illuminating the lake with a soft glow.
Take on the trails at Vineyard Beach
There are a couple of easy trails at Vineyard Beach. The Utah Lake Shoreline Trail is a fairly long trail stretching 4.2 miles. Described as a nice trail suitable for kids and walking your dog, the trail starts at Sunset Beach Park and is either asphalt or packed gravel. The path then follows the shore past Vineyard Beach and Lindon Marina before looping back around.
Retention Pond Loop Trail starts at the parking lot at Vineyard Beach and circles the wetland pond, joining the Utah Lake Shoreline Trail on the way back. It's great for those who want to catch sunrays, as there is not much shade. The grass-bordered pond is separated from the lake by a sandbar and mirrors the lake's shimmer beneath the wide open sky.
There are no bathrooms at Vineyard Beach, and the closest one is 1.75 miles away at Lindon Marina. Parking spaces are readily available, however. There are some chances to bird watch, as the marshy area near the pond is very close.