One Of Utah's Most Underrated Cities Hides A Beautiful Beach Perfect For Sunbathing And Boating

Despite the far-flung feeling created by the views at Vineyard Beach, the beach is very accessible. Wheelchair ramps spill out directly onto the sand, and you'll have your pick of a few covered picnic tables. A life jacket loaner station also meets you at the bottom of the ramp, in case you want to brave a dip. That being said, some visitors don't feel the water is clean enough for swimming and would rather stick to relaxing on the sand.

If you want to get out on the water at Vineyard Beach, you can. The lake isn't only popular for rowers and paddleboarders, but people also come to windsurf and sail. You can rent a variety of watercraft at Lindon Marina, including kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, row boats, and Sunfish sailboats. The marina is conveniently located adjacent to the lake, just 2 minutes by car up the road from the beach.

It's advised to bring bug spray to combat the mosquitoes at Vineyard Beach. In the winter, you'll get a top-notch opportunity to see the Utah Lake ice stacks. The giant blocks of ice are washed ashore by the lake's waves, creating pretty piles. It's generally not safe to venture onto the lake at this time, even if it seems frozen, but you can climb the stacks at the lake's edge. If you stay at Vineyard Beach until sunset, you'll get to see the sun as it sinks, spilling golden streams of light down the mountainside and illuminating the lake with a soft glow.