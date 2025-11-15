Nestled Along The St. Croix River Lies A Charming Minnesota City Known For Its Vineyards And Outdoor Beauty
While Minnesota is known for being the Land of 10,000 Lakes, don't overlook the rivers flowing through the state. The St. Croix River Valley has the picturesque and historic city of Stillwater on the Minnesota side of the river, just across the border from Wisconsin. You'll find the lush city of Hudson, full of shops, dining, and art galleries. Head north from Stillwater and you'll find the charming city of Taylors Falls in Chisago County. Located on the banks of the St. Croix River, this destination boasts leafy vineyards along with plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Taylors Falls is northeast of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. The closest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been recognized as one of the best in North America. It's a 1-hour drive from the airport to Taylors Falls. Because there's no public transport in the city, you'll need your own car to explore the area.
Discover local vineyards around Taylors Falls, Minnesota
While the Midwest might not be well known for wine, there are a number of grape types that can resist the cold Minnesota winters — and Taylors Falls is an excellent destination for sampling them. The team behind Wild Mountain Winery began growing grapes in 1994, eventually opening the winery in 2010. Visit the winery for a flight of their red, white, or sweet wines. A 20-minute drive west of Taylors Falls is Winehaven Winery, which has been in business since 1995 on a 15-acre property. Besides reds and whites, they also have a number of interesting specialty wines, like honey and rhubarb.
Chateau St. Croix has a beautiful, grand design with plenty of reds, whites, rosés, and dessert wines available. This winery is located a 10-minute drive from Taylors Falls across the border in Wisconsin. Dancing Dragonfly is another winery located in Wisconsin, and just an 8-minute drive from Taylors Falls. The 60-acre estate has a variety of tastings available.
Outdoor activities in Taylors Falls, Minnesota
Visitors will love exploring the great outdoors around Taylors Falls and the St. Croix River. Interstate State Park is a must for hiking and scenery in the area. Discover unique rock formations in the form of glacial potholes before setting off on the 2.4-mile Walter F. Mondale River Trail, which has spectacular views of the water. The Sandstone Bluffs Trail is a 1-mile loop with a valley view — but be warned — there are about 300 steps on the western part of the trail.
There are several opportunities to get out on the water around Taylors Falls. You can rent a kayak or a canoe to paddle on the St. Croix River. Besides watercraft rentals, Taylors Falls Canoe & Kayak Rental offers a shuttle service to bring you back to Taylors Falls at the end of your adventure. If you don't want to do the work of paddling yourself, hop aboard a riverboat with Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tour for a relaxing journey with gorgeous views. The company has been in business since 1906 and has sunset and twilight boat trips along with regular daytime excursions. If you're visiting in winter, hit the slopes at Wild Mountain, a popular ski area. In summer, they have go-karts, an alpine slide, and a waterpark.