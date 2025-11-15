​​Nestled Along The St. Croix River Lies A Charming Minnesota City Known For Its Vineyards And Outdoor Beauty

While Minnesota is known for being the Land of 10,000 Lakes, don't overlook the rivers flowing through the state. The St. Croix River Valley has the picturesque and historic city of Stillwater on the Minnesota side of the river, just across the border from Wisconsin. You'll find the lush city of Hudson, full of shops, dining, and art galleries. Head north from Stillwater and you'll find the charming city of Taylors Falls in Chisago County. Located on the banks of the St. Croix River, this destination boasts leafy vineyards along with plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Taylors Falls is northeast of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. The closest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been recognized as one of the best in North America. It's a 1-hour drive from the airport to Taylors Falls. Because there's no public transport in the city, you'll need your own car to explore the area.