This Scenic Trail Through Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is Filled With Beauty And Adventure
There's a lot to do in Atlanta, from taking in a Braves game to visiting the largest aquarium in America. When you're ready for a break from the bustling Georgia capital, a two-hour drive north will take you worlds away. Nestled within the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest in northern Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains, the Aska Adventure Area is a popular trail system, boasting 17 miles of hiking and biking trails. Exploring the outdoors can be intimidating, but well-marked paths and detailed trailhead descriptions noting challenge levels, mileage, and unique features make this trail system a favorite for all ages and skill levels.
In addition to its natural beauty, the allure of this trail system is the ability to mix and match trails, making your adventure as long and challenging, or short and effortless as you like. The Long Branch Loop is an easy 2-mile stroll with lots of shade that's perfect for families. The moderate half-mile Fall Branch Falls Trail takes you through rhododendron patches to a double waterfall. Pro tip: Cell phones don't always get the best coverage out in the wilderness, so be prepared for fully off-grid mode.
Family fun in Aska and a nearby shopping trail
Besides its trail system, the Aska Adventure Area has restaurants, river trips, and kid-friendly activities. The Lilly Pad Village features gem mining, fishing, and a miniature-golf course in a natural, wooded setting. The Toccoa River runs right through the area with opportunities for fishing, kayaking, and tubing. The Toccoa River Sandy Bottoms Recreation Area operates as the take-out for the Toccoa River Canoe Trail, and is a popular place to picnic, camp, and cool off in the summer with its little swimming area.
The closest town to the Aska Adventure Area is also one of the South's most renowned mountain cities. Just 10 minutes north, Blue Ridge, Georgia, is a must-visit with its galleries, breweries, and surprisingly chic shopping scene. A self-guided shopping trail offers an adventure for the less outdoorsy types, highlighting 27 shops for uniques and antiques between downtown Blue Ridge and the mountain gateway town of Morganton, Georgia. Visitors can really get into the "spirits" of things by exploring Blue Ridge's more than 25 area breweries, wineries, and distilleries. Arguably, the best way to see Georgia's fall foliage is a ride on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway that starts and ends at the historic train depot in downtown Blue Ridge for a four-hour, family-friendly adventure.