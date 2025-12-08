One Of Indiana's Best Places To Live With A Restaurant Row And Non-Stop Events Is A Growing Flavor-Packed Hub
Just 30 miles north of Indianapolis, Westfield, Indiana, offers the perfect blend of small-town charm and big-city access in Hamilton County. With a population of just under 65,000, the city has experienced a nearly 40% population increase since 2020. Cities within Hamilton County lack nothing when it comes to food, cultural events, and sports, but Westfield in particular has grown to become known for amazing outdoor spaces, thriving restaurants, and a welcoming space for all.
Similar to the charm of Fisher, another safe affordable Indiana suburb, Westfield also hits the mark and has been recognized for that. WalletHub named Westfield one of the best places to live in Indiana for families and, in 2025, the website also also called it one of the best small cities in America. Whether you're looking for a getaway from larger cities, want a new foodie destination to explore, or you're a sports buff, Westfield has the range.
Culinary scene and Restaurant Row in Westfield, Indiana
One of the most exciting and delicious areas in Westfield is Park Street. If you want anything, from a brewery to barbeque to locally sourced ingredients, you can find it here. Appropriately referred to as Restaurant Row, the area is a go-to for hopping from one establishment to another and supporting local. Westfield has absolutely entered the conversation as an underrated foodie destination in America.
One of the most well-known restaurants is The Italian House on Park, which has been open since 2015. The menu includes classic eats such as sausage and peppers, eggplant Parm, and mussels. Other popular dishes include the fried ravioli, chicken piccata, and caprese. Even though it's a popular destination among diners, the menu is reasonably priced with entrees averaging about $30. The dining area is intimate enough for date night while the patio or backyard is great for groups and families.
Another winner is the sushi restaurant Chiba. The environment is laid-back, but it takes its sushi and fish seriously, and fresh fish are flown in from Hawaii and Japan. You can find tons of creative sushi rolls, including the Park Street (yellowtail, crunchy yam, pickled jalapeño, and a blackberry habanero sauce). Elsewhere, Field Brewing also keeps things fresh and delicious. The brewery and restaurant incorporates local ingredients and the food menu features typical brewery bites such as soft pretzels, loaded fries, and wings. You can't go wrong with pretty much any of the ales or lagers on tap, but if you see the Dill Pickle Sour on the menu, order it up! With fresh cucumber and dill, Field Brewing's pickle drink won silver in the "herb and spice beer" category of the 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championship.
Year-round attractions and sports in Westfield, Indiana
Westfield's calendar is packed with engaging events year-round, making it a place where each season brings something new and worth planning for. In addition to festivals and concerts, Westfield has become synonymous with sports thanks to Grand Park, which attracts nearly 2 million visitors a year. Opened in 2014, the Grand Park Sports Campus covers more than 400 acres, 31 multipurpose athletic fields, and the training camp for the Indianapolis Colts. The calendar is full of sporting and non-sports events for everyone in the family. One major annual event at the campus is Westfield Rocks the 4th. Drawing up to 10,000 visitors every Independence Day, the festivities include live music, food vendors, and games.
The winter months usher in Westfield in Lights, a holiday celebration complete with ice skating, pictures with Santa, and performances from local groups. The city even has a few free shuttles to access the area. For those who want to really explore Westfield, the Monon Trail runs through central Indiana, connecting Carmel, Westfield, and Sheridan. The former railroad route spans more than 20 miles and the paved pathways are suitable for walking. You can also rent a bike (as low as $10 for an hour) and explore the trail on wheels. Open year-round, the trail is best experienced in the spring or fall. If you enjoy the charm of Westfield, an hour north is Marion, another Indiana city with a historic downtown.