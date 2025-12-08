One Of Indiana's Best Places To Live With A Restaurant Row And Non-Stop Events Is A Growing Flavor-Packed Hub

One of the most exciting and delicious areas in Westfield is Park Street. If you want anything, from a brewery to barbeque to locally sourced ingredients, you can find it here. Appropriately referred to as Restaurant Row, the area is a go-to for hopping from one establishment to another and supporting local. Westfield has absolutely entered the conversation as an underrated foodie destination in America.

One of the most well-known restaurants is The Italian House on Park, which has been open since 2015. The menu includes classic eats such as sausage and peppers, eggplant Parm, and mussels. Other popular dishes include the fried ravioli, chicken piccata, and caprese. Even though it's a popular destination among diners, the menu is reasonably priced with entrees averaging about $30. The dining area is intimate enough for date night while the patio or backyard is great for groups and families.

Another winner is the sushi restaurant Chiba. The environment is laid-back, but it takes its sushi and fish seriously, and fresh fish are flown in from Hawaii and Japan. You can find tons of creative sushi rolls, including the Park Street (yellowtail, crunchy yam, pickled jalapeño, and a blackberry habanero sauce). Elsewhere, Field Brewing also keeps things fresh and delicious. The brewery and restaurant incorporates local ingredients and the food menu features typical brewery bites such as soft pretzels, loaded fries, and wings. You can't go wrong with pretty much any of the ales or lagers on tap, but if you see the Dill Pickle Sour on the menu, order it up! With fresh cucumber and dill, Field Brewing's pickle drink won silver in the "herb and spice beer" category of the 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championship.