North Carolina's 'Rockfish Capital Of The World' With Renowned Fishing Is This Town Nestled On The Banks Of The Roanoke

Approximately an hour away from Raleigh, North Carolina's 'city in a park' with urban appeal, is the charming town of Weldon. Situated on the banks of the Roanoke River where scenic countryside views abound. But what draws travelers is the prospect below the surface, particularly striped bass or 'rockfish.' Every spring, thousands of rockfish flock to Weldon's stretch of the Roanoke to spawn. This section of the river is characterized by moderate currents and rocky habitats which are considered ideal nesting sites for this species. Such is the abundance of striped bass during annual migration that this small town (with roughly a population of 1,300) has bagged an impressive moniker for it, the "Rockfish Capital of the World."

Early March to May is the peak season to cast your anchors. It's when temperatures warm up between 62 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for striped bass' spawning. A point to note: Harvest season has been closed for the past two years (2024 and 2025) due to receding striped bass populations. However, eager anglers could still partake in catch-and-release fishing, wherein they release the fish immediately back into the water to ensure their survival. This will conserve and hopefully improve their numbers. The authorities are yet to give a final word on the next harvest season, beginning on March 1, 2026.

Besides the fishing adventures, Walden is your quintessential small town. Cute local establishments, sparse nightlife, and plenty of picturesque views give you a break from city life. Its location at I-95 (near exit 173) makes it an easy drive from many cities. Navigate carefully, though, as this major East Coast Highway is also one of America's deadliest.