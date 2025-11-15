South Carolina's Quiet State Park With Mountain Trails And Lakeside Camping Is An Uncrowded Nature Escape
South Carolina is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, from the perfect weekend mountain getaway to a hidden wine region in the Blue Ridge Mountains, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Explore the other corners of the state and head to McCormick County for your next adventure. The county is home to state parks like the Hamilton Branch State Park, with over 100 lakefront campsites and the underrated Baker Creek State Park, perfect if you're looking to escape the tourist crowds.
One of the best things about Baker Creek State Park is that it has perfect access to Lake Thurmond, but there are fewer crowds as it's not directly along the lake, and it will give you that quiet and peaceful getaway you need. The park spans 1,300 acres and is open all year round. Baker Creek State Park offers water activities like fishing and kayaking or canoeing, 10 miles of mountain trails for biking and hiking, and 34 campsites for nights under the starry skies. The park is perfect for a relaxing weekend getaway, where families can go picnicking and watch the sunset from the pavilion.
You'll find the park 10 minutes from the town of McCormick, and a quick day trip from the bigger city of Greenville, only an hour and 45 minutes away. If you're looking to explore other parts of the area, there's another state park just 20 minutes away at Hickory Knob State Park and Resort.
Enjoy the water and trails in Baker Creek State Park
Dive deep into all nature has to offer with a nature trail and a 10-mile biking trail in Baker Creek State Park. Start with the Wild Mint Nature Trail, a self-guided walk that loops through the park, offering a laid-back experience. It's an easy 0.8-mile walk with marked signs along the trail and wildlife like birds and snakes to spot throughout.
For something more challenging, the Baker Creek mountain bike trail covers 10 miles, winding through the woods with lots of trees to see along the way, specifically oak and pine woodlands. The loop trail is considered moderately challenging and consists of three sections, featuring a mix of forest terrain and paved park roads. Though it's mainly for bikes, it's also great for hiking, and you'll find the trailhead near the parking lot of the park. Hickory Knob State Park and Resort, 20 minutes away, also features trails that are perfect for hiking and mountain biking.
Aside from hiking and biking, one of the best things to do in the park is to get on the water. Though Lake Thurmond is the go-to for lake activities, there is a great kayaking spot on Baker Creek that can't be missed. Paddle on this estuary that connects the creek to the lake, and you'll get the chance to see the abundance of wildlife that calls the park its home. Spot turtles, ospreys, ducks, and a variety of birds on this one-mile paddling adventure.
Things to know before visiting
If you're thinking about extending your stay for a couple of nights, there are 34 campsites for RVs or tents that are available for you. Camping requires a minimum of two nights, and your options include 32 sites with electric and water hookups, two tent sites with no hookups, as well as primitive camping options. On the site, there are restrooms with hot showers, a table, a fire ring, and a grill. You can bring pets as long as they're on a leash. Keep in mind that there is also no Wi-Fi at the park, perfect for a complete immersion into nature. At the time of writing, admission is $3 for adults, $1 for children ages 6-15, and free for kids ages 5 and younger.
The park's proximity to Lake Thurmond is a big draw for visitors. The lake spans 71,000 acres and borders Georgia and South Carolina, and is nestled along the Savannah River. From your location on Baker Creek, there are two boat ramp accesses. You can also go fishing from the park's pavilion, where you might catch bass, crappie, catfish, bream, and striper. Kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding are popular things to do on the lake. You can also go swimming, but take note that there are no lifeguards.