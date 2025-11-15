This Top Tier Midwest Beach Is A Sunny, Sandy Michigan Delight With Nearby Urban Comforts

Make no mistake, Clinch Park Beach gets very crowded in the summer. But that's for good reason. It's less than an hour's drive of the popular Sleeping Bear Dunes and its long shoreline seems to beg beachgoers to bring an umbrella, blanket, or beach chair and sit for hours at the edge of the refreshing water. Kids can make a beeline for the playground and splash pad, and groups can unpack their lunches at the picnic tables or lounge on wooden benches.

Boaters can head to Paddle TC for kayak and paddle board rentals on the western end of the beach right before the Marina. If speed is more your thing, TC Watersports rents pontoons, speedboats, and deck boats, while North Shore Dock & Marine rents tritoons, fishing boats, and provides delivery. The Duncan L. Clinch Marina has a variety of docking packages and more than 100 slips. Launch directly onto the bay from the marina and join the other boaters enjoying the lake away from shore.

If you want to bike to the beach, there are bike racks available. If you're passing through, you'll do so on Tart trail a 10.5-mile long paved corridor connecting you to Traverse City sights. Pedestrian tunnels lead to and from the beach, guiding you to downtown Traverse City. Once in the city, you can sample its myriad restaurants and drinking establishments.