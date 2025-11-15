One Of Pennsylvania's Friendliest Towns Is A Historic Gem With Art, Coffee, Restaurants, And Lake Recreation
Never has a place's name been more descriptive; Hollidaysburg does what it says on the tin as it is really the kind of town everyone should consider for a holiday. Situated below the mountains, its historic streets, friendly locally-owned eateries, and its Gothic Revival courthouse's five-story clock tower are sure to charm its visitors. Art lovers can enjoy Hollidaysburg Arts Council's murals that have been restored across the town, as well as its art workshops and free summer concerts in Hollidaysburg itself, whilst 15 minutes down the road in one of Pennsylvania's most affordable and peaceful cities, Altoona, one of the region's most outstanding galleries, The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, can be found. Housed in the 1920s-built Brett Building, the museum plays host to numerous artistic exhibitions.
The surrounding areas of Hollidaysburg are filled with green spaces and water. Less than eight miles from the town lies the nearly 1000-acre Canoe Creek State Park, which offers trails, wildlife habitat, and a lake great for anglers at any time of the year. A lake far bigger than Canoe Creek State Park itself can be found a little further out at Prince Gallitzin State Park. Hollidaysburg itself offers family-friendly stops like NatureWorks Park and the Discovery Garden that sits along the Juniata River, which leads down to the picturesque borough of Huntingdon. Many visitors to Eastern Pennsylvania will fly into Pittsburgh International Airport and make a road trip passing through some of the state's highlights in the nearby Laurel Highlands.
A perfect day of eating out in Hollidaysburg
Hollidaysburg is a place where enjoying the town's eateries and cafés is a must if you're vacationing there. Those with a sweet tooth can start the day at Allegheny Creperie with lemon ricotta pancakes or with bruleed French toast. Caffeine addicts looking to start the day with a much-needed cup of java from family-owned Boro Coffee Co., located in a renovated 19th-century Canal Workers House. Looking to keep it simple, Black Dog offers self-serve daily roasts at just $1 a cup (at time of writing), with eccentric flavors ranging from banana nut to caramel apple coffee.
For lunch, Main Moon is a perfect option for Chinese food fans, with the chef's specialities ranging from General Tso's chicken and shrimp mixed with vegetables to the so-called Hawaii Five "O" that includes beef, chicken, lobster meat, pork and shrimp all in one dish. Dinnertime offers something for everyone, from local favorite The Dream Restaurant, an eatery that has been serving comfort dishes for over 70 years. Sports fans looking to have a cold brew with quesadillas, burgers, or other quintessential American bar food should head to Shan Nicole's Irish Pub. For a special evening out, there is no better choice than the Blairmont Club for fine dining. Guests will find both a dinner menu with excellent dishes, including pan-seared Chilean seabass and veal steak topped with gorgonzola. The club offers swimming fans a poolside option, while golfers seeking luxury can swing at Park Hills Country Club.