One Of Pennsylvania's Friendliest Towns Is A Historic Gem With Art, Coffee, Restaurants, And Lake Recreation

Never has a place's name been more descriptive; Hollidaysburg does what it says on the tin as it is really the kind of town everyone should consider for a holiday. Situated below the mountains, its historic streets, friendly locally-owned eateries, and its Gothic Revival courthouse's five-story clock tower are sure to charm its visitors. Art lovers can enjoy Hollidaysburg Arts Council's murals that have been restored across the town, as well as its art workshops and free summer concerts in Hollidaysburg itself, whilst 15 minutes down the road in one of Pennsylvania's most affordable and peaceful cities, Altoona, one of the region's most outstanding galleries, The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, can be found. Housed in the 1920s-built Brett Building, the museum plays host to numerous artistic exhibitions.

The surrounding areas of Hollidaysburg are filled with green spaces and water. Less than eight miles from the town lies the nearly 1000-acre Canoe Creek State Park, which offers trails, wildlife habitat, and a lake great for anglers at any time of the year. A lake far bigger than Canoe Creek State Park itself can be found a little further out at Prince Gallitzin State Park. Hollidaysburg itself offers family-friendly stops like NatureWorks Park and the Discovery Garden that sits along the Juniata River, which leads down to the picturesque borough of Huntingdon. Many visitors to Eastern Pennsylvania will fly into Pittsburgh International Airport and make a road trip passing through some of the state's highlights in the nearby Laurel Highlands.