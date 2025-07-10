A Picturesque Pennsylvania Borough Nestled Along The Juniata River Has Lush Trails And Crystal Caves
Pennsylvania is perhaps the most underrated state in the country. With cool attractions like the Longwood Gardens and the Philadelphia Zoo (America's oldest), who knows what else awaits here? Hidden gems are scattered around its boroughs — and there are over 950 of them to discover. Nestled along the Juniata River is Huntingdon. This charming borough is full of picturesque sights and slice-of-life Americana vibes. Teenagers catch a flick at the old-school movie theater, Clifton 5, families soak in the sun at the riverfront Portstown Park, and the Huntingdon Presbyterian Church watches over the residents with its imposing steeple. While it's easy to spend every day at cute cafes, Huntingdon can impress you with its verdant trails and unique crystal caves.
Harrisburg International Airport serves the state's south-central area and is the closest to Huntingdon — around two hours away. The second-closest is Pittsburgh International Airport, about a three-hour drive from the borough. If you booked a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, expect to be on the road for 3.5 hours. The drive from Gettysburg, America's most-visited destination, where a bloody Civil War battle took place, is almost two hours.
Your choice of accommodation sets the tone for your Huntingdon getaway, and luckily, you have plenty of decent options in the borough. Gage Mansion Bed and Breakfast is a gorgeous Queen Anne Victorian-style inn located downtown. A historic wooden staircase takes you to the cozy bedrooms with vintage accents and modern amenities. Better yet, opt for a traditional stay at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, with spacious rooms, an indoor pool, and a fitness center. The Inn at Solvang offers extraordinary lodging in the heart of a lush forest, where every morning starts with a gourmet breakfast. Comfort Inn is a solid choice, too, equipped with the essentials.
Huntingdon's scenic routes lead the way
When you swap the paved roads for nature trails, you're going to be pleasantly surprised in Huntingdon. The Cliffs Trail is a quick way to get your steps in with a rewarding view at the end. In just one and a half miles, you'll climb hilly woods and past towering pines, with dramatic rock outcrops dotting the path. You'll barely break a sweat by the time you reach the top — the mountainous woodland vistas stretch as far as the eye can see.
The hike to Ridenour and Hawn's Overlooks is also a great payoff for minimal walking. The gravel track guides you to two different overlooks with remarkable Raystown Lake scenery. The Flag Pole Hill near downtown is another spot worth traversing on foot. There's a 4.2-mile trail system, which you can complete in less than two hours — your four-legged friend can keep you company while you stroll in the forest. Certain parts of the trail cross over water using logs or tree trunks, so make sure you have sturdy shoes on.
You'll find more peace and quiet at the Baker-Henry Nature Preserve.. This 170-acre wonder is home to the Peace Chapel, an environmental landscape site you can hike to. The two-mile loop meanders through open fields and grasslands before arriving at the landmark, which is made up of two sections. The first is granite stones creating a 40-foot circle atop a green hill, while the other, smaller one is situated at a higher position, distinguished by a granite disk set in the forest. The 423-acre Greenwood Furnace State Park is a must-visit. This is the perfect place to fish for trout in the 6-acre lake, hike the trails that spread into the Rothrock State Forest, and hunt for deer, turkey, and grouse.
Seek out Huntingdon's caves and go on museum tours
Lincoln Caverns and Whisper Rocks are proof that Pennsylvania deserves more recognition than it gets. Consisting of two crystal caverns, the incredible formations were uncovered in 1930 and 1941. The black light tour makes the experience all the more magical. As you make your way around the caves, you get to marvel at ethereal crystals that glitter with light. The glowing stalactites hang from the cave's roof, while the caverns' immense flowstones remind you of frozen waterfalls. After exploring the mysterious depths, you can search for precious gems or walk along the pathways to observe rabbits foraging for food, hawks soaring high in the sky, and songbirds twittering in the trees.
Classic car enthusiasts are in for something special — the country's oldest antique automobile museum, Swigart, is right here in Huntingdon. Every year, the museum curates an exhibition of 30 to 35 automobiles from its 150-car collection. The ever-changing displays have had timeless models like the 1916 Scripps-Booth, the 1936 Duesenberg Gentleman's Speedster, and the iconic Herbie the Love Bug. Other artifacts on display include automobile emblems, hood ornaments, license plates, Fisher-Price toys, and Jim Beam collector automobile decanters.
Every now and then, Huntingdon's Juniata College organizes Observatory Nights, where you can peek through the telescopes to admire the cosmos. Not only are these events free of charge, but you also don't need to register to attend them at the Paul E. Hickes Observatory. Whether you're gazing at the full moon, spotting planets and constellations, or simply relishing the vast galaxies, this activity is sure to be the highlight of your getaway. You might be surprised by the beauty of Pennsylvania and its unique points of interest — even its most unusual attraction, Ringing Rocks Park, is free to visit.