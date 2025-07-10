A Picturesque Pennsylvania Borough Nestled Along The Juniata River Has Lush Trails And Crystal Caves

Pennsylvania is perhaps the most underrated state in the country. With cool attractions like the Longwood Gardens and the Philadelphia Zoo (America's oldest), who knows what else awaits here? Hidden gems are scattered around its boroughs — and there are over 950 of them to discover. Nestled along the Juniata River is Huntingdon. This charming borough is full of picturesque sights and slice-of-life Americana vibes. Teenagers catch a flick at the old-school movie theater, Clifton 5, families soak in the sun at the riverfront Portstown Park, and the Huntingdon Presbyterian Church watches over the residents with its imposing steeple. While it's easy to spend every day at cute cafes, Huntingdon can impress you with its verdant trails and unique crystal caves.

Harrisburg International Airport serves the state's south-central area and is the closest to Huntingdon — around two hours away. The second-closest is Pittsburgh International Airport, about a three-hour drive from the borough. If you booked a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, expect to be on the road for 3.5 hours. The drive from Gettysburg, America's most-visited destination, where a bloody Civil War battle took place, is almost two hours.

Your choice of accommodation sets the tone for your Huntingdon getaway, and luckily, you have plenty of decent options in the borough. Gage Mansion Bed and Breakfast is a gorgeous Queen Anne Victorian-style inn located downtown. A historic wooden staircase takes you to the cozy bedrooms with vintage accents and modern amenities. Better yet, opt for a traditional stay at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, with spacious rooms, an indoor pool, and a fitness center. The Inn at Solvang offers extraordinary lodging in the heart of a lush forest, where every morning starts with a gourmet breakfast. Comfort Inn is a solid choice, too, equipped with the essentials.