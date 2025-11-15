California's Lovely Local Shopping Hub In Santa Maria Valley Boasts Eclectic Boutiques, Art, And Antiques
In the early 1900s, California was the top producer of oil in the country. Regional industrial success is often followed by the rapid development of surrounding towns or neighborhoods, which is exactly how Old Town Orcutt in Santa Maria Valley, one of California's more budget-friendly vacation destinations today, made it on the map. The town is named after William Warren Orcutt, a major player in the development of California's oil industry. Though the state's oil production has been on a declining trend since the 1960s, remnants of this time make up the community-first, small-town charm of Old Town Orcutt.
Here, shopping is synonymous with checking in with the locals. It's not uncommon for residents to visit stores along the main avenue simply to say hi to the people they know. The people of Old Town Orcutt have a knack for one-of-a-kind decor and home goods, which you can shop for at one of the town's boutiques and antique stores. Shopping local is such a part of daily life here that on the first Friday of the month, Old Town Orcutt business extend their hours and offer exclusive deals. Artisans from around Santa Monica Valley often visit during seasonal festivals — there's no excuse not to buy regional. And if you don't feel like shopping, then you'll definitely feel inspired by the artworks created by the community during yearly events or on the walls of Old Town Orcutt buildings.
Old Town Orcutt is a shopping haven for vintage and artisan goods
Situated on South Broadway Street, Deja Vu Antiques is a must-visit if you like to shop for pre-loved items. The store's eclectic and ever-changing collection is curated by a group of over 35 dealers who travel around the U.S. to find unique items worthy of the Old Town Orcutt location. What's more is that each dealer has their specialty; while some have an eye for specific types of items, such as pottery or clothes from the 1900s, other dealers also give items a second life. One dealer by the name of Monty Wall repurposes materials into one-of-a-kind birdhouses. How cool is that?
Over on West Clarke Avenue is Company's Coming, a boutique that has been part of the Old Town Orcutt landscape for over 40 years. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the ownership of the store changed, and along with minimal redecorating of the store's floorspace, so did the inventory. Now, the store also stocks baby clothes and jewelry. The intention to be a hub for the community remains.
For customized home decor, consider checking out Victorian Stained Glass. At this studio, located right next door to Company's Coming, you can put in a custom order for a stained glass project or join one of their workshops to make something of your own. If you just want to browse, there is a small shop where you can pick out something that's ready-made to take home.
Art enliven the streets all year long
The transition from summer to fall is marked by the Chalk Festival. The family-friendly event has been held every year on the last weekend of September since 2011 and brings over 2,000 visitors. The highlights are the massive, colorful murals that appear around Old Town Orcutt, drawn during the festival by volunteer artists. Parents can also purchase a Kids Chalk Square Pass to reserve their little ones their own piece of sidewalk to decorate.
Walking around town, you may come across interesting murals, like the one on the Naughty Oak Brewing Company building. The 25-foot-long art piece depicts a squirrel, inspired by the brewery's mascot, and was painted by Janis Rockwell, an Old Town Orcutt artist. The mural also has 29 hidden images for visitors to search for and find. This mural, which was unveiled in spring 2025, is the third mural Rockwell painted at Naughty Oak.
Old Town Orcutt is an hour's drive north of Santa Barbara, through Santa Ynez and its underrated California vineyards. If you're flying in or coming from Santa Maria, hopefully having sampled deliciously traditional Santa Maria barbecue along the way, Old Town Orcutt is a 10-minute drive south from Santa Maria Airport.