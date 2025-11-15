California's Lovely Local Shopping Hub In Santa Maria Valley Boasts Eclectic Boutiques, Art, And Antiques

In the early 1900s, California was the top producer of oil in the country. Regional industrial success is often followed by the rapid development of surrounding towns or neighborhoods, which is exactly how Old Town Orcutt in Santa Maria Valley, one of California's more budget-friendly vacation destinations today, made it on the map. The town is named after William Warren Orcutt, a major player in the development of California's oil industry. Though the state's oil production has been on a declining trend since the 1960s, remnants of this time make up the community-first, small-town charm of Old Town Orcutt.

Here, shopping is synonymous with checking in with the locals. It's not uncommon for residents to visit stores along the main avenue simply to say hi to the people they know. The people of Old Town Orcutt have a knack for one-of-a-kind decor and home goods, which you can shop for at one of the town's boutiques and antique stores. Shopping local is such a part of daily life here that on the first Friday of the month, Old Town Orcutt business extend their hours and offer exclusive deals. Artisans from around Santa Monica Valley often visit during seasonal festivals — there's no excuse not to buy regional. And if you don't feel like shopping, then you'll definitely feel inspired by the artworks created by the community during yearly events or on the walls of Old Town Orcutt buildings.