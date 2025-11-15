This Family-Run Florida Restaurant Makes Tarpon Springs Feel Like An Escape To The Mediterranean

"This wasn't just a good place for lunch with awesome Greek cuisine, this was truly an experience," one guest reviewed on Google, adding, "The spices were perfect and the meats melted in your mouth." Several Google reviews also note the knowledgeable, kind service.

A Google reviewer of Greek descent notes, "[It] feels like we literally stepped into our Greek family members home." If you happen to be in Tarpon Springs on a weekend, you can get in on Niko's Souvla Saturday, where they slow roast a whole lamb on the spit all day. Nico's Grill House is located at the Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs' must-visit historic destination. Here, you'll find more Greek restaurants, gift shops, day cruise excursions, plus all of the info you could ever want to soak up about the sea sponge industry, which drew the first Greeks to the area as sponge divers in the early 20th century.

If you find yourself seeking more Greek after a visit to Tarpon Springs, you can drive six-and-a-half hours north to the panhandle and spend some time at Alys Beach, a chic Florida beach town that looks and feels like a Greek Island getaway. You can start your stateside Mediterranean adventure by flying into Tampa International Airport, the closest major hub to Tarpon Springs, just 27 miles away, which happens to be travel pro Samantha Brown's favorite airport in the world.