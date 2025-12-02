The 'Athens Of Indiana' Is Known For Its Walkable, Artsy Downtown, Unique Museums, And Historic Sites

If you're looking for authentic and fun destinations to have a Midwest getaway, don't overlook Indiana. Although often regarded as a "flyover state," this state has so much to offer visitors, from cities like Wabash with artisan shops, riverfront beauty, and historic theaters to natural wonders like the Indiana Dunes National Park. And if you're looking for a town rich in history and charm, then Crawfordsville needs to be on your radar.

Established all the way back in 1823, during a time when literature largely came from New England writers, it wasn't long before Crawfordsville had made its mark on the country's literary culture. Home to several significant 19th-century writers — General Lew Wallace, Maurine Dallas Watkins, and Mary Hannah Krout — as well as Wabash College, which was founded in 1832, Crawfordsville earned the nickname, the "Athens of Indiana," which first appeared in a 1930 visitors' guide.

Today, visitors love strolling through its picturesque, walkable downtown and exploring its landmarks, museums, and cultural sites. Plus, it's easy to add to your Midwest itinerary. Located off of a handful of highways, including Interstate 74 and Interstate 465, and connected to major cities like Chicago and New York by train, Crawfordsville is one of Indiana's most accessible destinations. The closest major airport is about 50 miles away at Indianapolis International Airport. Best Western Plus Crawfordsville Hotel offers well-rated accommodations just a short drive from downtown, with features like free breakfast, free parking, a pool, and a fitness center, ensuring you'll have a comfortable time during your visit to Crawfordsville.