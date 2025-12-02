The 'Athens Of Indiana' Is Known For Its Walkable, Artsy Downtown, Unique Museums, And Historic Sites
If you're looking for authentic and fun destinations to have a Midwest getaway, don't overlook Indiana. Although often regarded as a "flyover state," this state has so much to offer visitors, from cities like Wabash with artisan shops, riverfront beauty, and historic theaters to natural wonders like the Indiana Dunes National Park. And if you're looking for a town rich in history and charm, then Crawfordsville needs to be on your radar.
Established all the way back in 1823, during a time when literature largely came from New England writers, it wasn't long before Crawfordsville had made its mark on the country's literary culture. Home to several significant 19th-century writers — General Lew Wallace, Maurine Dallas Watkins, and Mary Hannah Krout — as well as Wabash College, which was founded in 1832, Crawfordsville earned the nickname, the "Athens of Indiana," which first appeared in a 1930 visitors' guide.
Today, visitors love strolling through its picturesque, walkable downtown and exploring its landmarks, museums, and cultural sites. Plus, it's easy to add to your Midwest itinerary. Located off of a handful of highways, including Interstate 74 and Interstate 465, and connected to major cities like Chicago and New York by train, Crawfordsville is one of Indiana's most accessible destinations. The closest major airport is about 50 miles away at Indianapolis International Airport. Best Western Plus Crawfordsville Hotel offers well-rated accommodations just a short drive from downtown, with features like free breakfast, free parking, a pool, and a fitness center, ensuring you'll have a comfortable time during your visit to Crawfordsville.
Art and culture in Crawfordsville, Indiana
Crawfordsville's charming and historic downtown is lined with shops, restaurants, and artistic spirit, all easily explored on foot. Check out the colorful wildflower mural by artist Jenna Morello adorning an alleyway behind Miligan's Flowers and Gifts. The 135-foot mural even inspired a revitalization effort in the alleyway to transform it into a community space.
When it comes to art, don't skip stopping into Green Street Gallery, run by local landscape artist Jerry Smith and his wife, Cindy. The studio doesn't operate with specific hours, but you can schedule an appointment to ensure it's open during your visit. You can also find more artsy offerings at Wabash College's Fine Arts Center, which frequently hosts exhibitions, theater and musical performances, and other creative events.
One of Crawfordsville's best artistic spaces is undoubtedly the Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County. The free museum showcases all things history, art, and science, with an emphasis on Montgomery County, Indiana. While in town, you can even catch a live performance from the Sugar Creek Players, a local theater group that was established in 1971 and operates out of the 1930s-era Vanity Theater downtown.
History and sightseeing in Crawfordsville
Crawfordsville is a treasure trove of history and unique museums. Don't miss the Rotary Jail Museum, a one-of-a-kind Crawfordsville destination. Constructed in 1881, this is the oldest rotary jail in the world — and just one of three still remaining, out of the 18 that were built in the United States. The rotating cell block was put to rest in 1938, and the jail closed in the '70s, opening as a museum in 1975. The rotary design still operates, and you can see it in action during a museum tour. Hours vary throughout the year, but the museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, and closes during January and February.
Apart from the museum, you'll find a number of other historic gems around town. Adjoined to the rotary jail is the Tannenbaum Cultural Center of Montgomery County, a former steam plant dating back to 1887 that is used today as an event venue. Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County, for its part, opened in 1902 as a library, thanks to a $25,000 donation from famous philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. The library relocated in 2005 to a larger space and now oversees the museum.
For insight into the life of one of Crawfordsville's most prominent former residents, head to the General Lew Wallace Study and Museum. The Union Army general and New Mexico territorial governor, who went on to write classics like the 1880 "Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ," built the museum in the 1890s as his study. The museum is open Tuesdays to Fridays (and Mondays by appointment), and tours can be scheduled in advance. Entry is $7 for regular adult admission. Looking for another road trip stop near Crawfordsville? Learn about Indiana's musical heritage in Bean Blossom, the "Bluegrass Capital of the World," about two hours away.