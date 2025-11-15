This Phoenix Suburb Is A Serene Arizona Getaway With A Resort Spa, Palm-Lined Trails, And Golfing

Searching for a suburban oasis that offers serenity, plenty of golfing, tranquil resort spa treatments, and scenic walking trails lined with palm trees? You'll find all that and more tucked a mere 16 miles west of Phoenix. Litchfield Park, a community of less than 7,000 residents within a 3.2-square-mile area, offers plenty of small-town charm coupled with the convenience of a nearby metropolitan city. Visitors can fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and make the short 24-mile commute to Litchfield. Once on Interstate 10, take Exit 128 for Litchfield Road and watch for Wigwam Boulevard.

Litchfield Park's main resort is The Wigwam, featuring pueblo-style buildings and cozy Southwestern charm. Situated on almost 450 acres, the Wigwam Resort offers upscale accommodations, spectacular amenities, and activities. Along with an incredible spa and iconic golf courses, there are on-site dining options, three pools, nine tennis courts, and a fitness center.

There have been lots of changes made since the property was purchased by Goodyear. In 1918, construction was completed on a building that would be used to hold meetings for visiting Goodyear employees. Just 11 years later, the Wigwam "guest ranch" opened to the public. Over the years, a golf course and presidential suites were added. Currently, the Wigwam has expanded to include more than 330 stylishly appointed rooms and is considered the premier resort in the area.