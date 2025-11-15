This Phoenix Suburb Is A Serene Arizona Getaway With A Resort Spa, Palm-Lined Trails, And Golfing
Searching for a suburban oasis that offers serenity, plenty of golfing, tranquil resort spa treatments, and scenic walking trails lined with palm trees? You'll find all that and more tucked a mere 16 miles west of Phoenix. Litchfield Park, a community of less than 7,000 residents within a 3.2-square-mile area, offers plenty of small-town charm coupled with the convenience of a nearby metropolitan city. Visitors can fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and make the short 24-mile commute to Litchfield. Once on Interstate 10, take Exit 128 for Litchfield Road and watch for Wigwam Boulevard.
Litchfield Park's main resort is The Wigwam, featuring pueblo-style buildings and cozy Southwestern charm. Situated on almost 450 acres, the Wigwam Resort offers upscale accommodations, spectacular amenities, and activities. Along with an incredible spa and iconic golf courses, there are on-site dining options, three pools, nine tennis courts, and a fitness center.
There have been lots of changes made since the property was purchased by Goodyear. In 1918, construction was completed on a building that would be used to hold meetings for visiting Goodyear employees. Just 11 years later, the Wigwam "guest ranch" opened to the public. Over the years, a golf course and presidential suites were added. Currently, the Wigwam has expanded to include more than 330 stylishly appointed rooms and is considered the premier resort in the area.
The Wigwam Resort's spa in Litchfield Park
While Phoenix's JW Marriott resort at Desert Ridge may use its pool as a sound bath, Litchfield Park knows a thing or two about how to pamper its residents and visitors. The small community boasts more than half a dozen spas, but only one is located on the grounds of the historic Wigwam Resort. On-site, guests can enjoy a relaxing hour or a full day at the 26,000-square-foot LeMonds Aveda Salon and Spa.
In addition to the full-service hair salon, facial treatments, and nail care stations, guests can also get massages, turquoise or sage body wraps, prickly pear body treatments, and sea salt or olive oil body scrubs in one of the spa's 15 treatment rooms, three of which are couples suites. LeMonds uses premium Aveda products for its hair, skin, and body treatments, ensuring a luxurious experience for all guests. Not only will you feel rejuvenated and refreshed after your appointment, you will also have access to the spa's saunas, steam room, lap pool, and sound lounge. A day being pampered at LeMonds is good for both the body and the soul, creating an experience you won't soon forget.
Enjoy championship golf courses and stunning hiking trails in Litchfield
If you've ever wanted to play golf in the Valley of the Sun, the Wigwam Resort has you covered, home to three unique championship 18-hole golf courses. The Red Course's traditional layout is a favorite among locals and guests alike, offering wide fairways that lead to what is possibly the most challenging set of final holes in the Phoenix area. The Blue Course is perfect for more experienced golfers, particularly those with a strong short and mid-iron game. The Gold Course, known as "Arizona's Monster," is one of the most popular and challenging courses in the state. If you're looking to increase your chances of scoring a "hole in one," put the odds in your favor at one of these golf courses.
Outside of the Wigwam Resort, there are several walking trails with plenty of palm trees located in and around Litchfield Park. Tierra Verde Lake Park offers an easy, half-mile loop around the border of the park that is paved, flat, wide, and able to accommodate mobility scooters, wheelchairs, or strollers. Another easy trail can be found at Kiwanis Park, which has a cactus garden featuring the desert's native plants. The lakefront trail is a paved 0.8-mile loop.
Looking for a longer trail? Check out the Indian School Road to Interstate-10 portion of the Maricopa Trail, which circles the Phoenix metro area. Although rated an easy trail with less than 200 feet of elevation gain, it is almost 7 miles long, and there is little shade. Looking for more of a challenge? Hike the entire Maricopa Trail, which spans 300 miles within the Sonoran Desert.