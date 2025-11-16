This Arkansas City Sits Along A Shimmering River With Small-Town Charm And A Retirement-Friendly Vibe

If you're a traveler coming to Arkansas, chances are you're heading straight to Little Rock, and for good reason. Between its big-city amenities, historical background, and rich cultural scene, the state capital has a lot to offer. It's even home to a highly sought-after suburb that offers luxury living, elite shopping, and scenic nature right at your doorstep. But as great as it is, Little Rock still doesn't have the type of small-town charm, community feel, and peaceful views that make Maumelle, a humble hub just 20 minutes away, a retirement-friendly haven.

It's the proximity to the capital that makes such a quiet-feeling city so accessible, though, especially to those traveling from far away. Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport is just around 20 miles away. Be warned, however, that Little Rock, being a very popular foliage viewing destination, has been named the priciest city in the U.S. to rent a car in the fall, so those on a budget might want to visit during summer, spring, or winter. The good news is that Maumelle itself is relatively walkable, especially in its more central parts, so you can get a taxi or rideshare to cover the distance and then start your exploration on foot.

Once in the city, you'll see just why Neighborhood Scout ranks the "Maumelle South" neighborhood higher than 89.9% of neighborhoods in Arkansas when it comes to retirement living. The streets are peaceful and quiet, there's a great range of housing options, and there's an overall sense of safety. There's even a great center alongside Willastein Lake where seniors can socialize and get a good workout in.