Deep In The Rio Grande Valley Is A Hidden Gem State Park That May Be Texas's Best Spot For Birdwatching

The Estero Llano Grande State Park has reported visits of upwards of 500 bird species since the park opened in 2006. These have ranged from geese and duck to hawks and waxwings. If you're coming from far, you may be interested in spotting the bright pink tones of the roseate spoonbill, a species common in the park in all seasons, who are joined by ruby-throated hummingbirds in spring, fall, and winter, and the northern cardinal, also present year round. If you're used to these species and are hoping for something more exciting, the park is also home to some rare and exotic species for the location, which are perfect for adding to your 'life list.' These species include red-lored parrots, canvasback geese, sandhill cranes, and merlin falcons. Even more special are the species you can only find inside the Rio Grande Valley, like the black-bellied whistling-duck, plain chachalaca, and green jay.

Every week there are tours of the park with staff from the World Birding Center, who are experts at seeking out these species. The tours are included with your park fee, which, at the time of writing, is $5 for adults and free for children. The tours are typically from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with the park opening daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you plan your trip for the summer, you can combine it with a visit to the Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival. This five-day event in Harlingen, a 25-minute drive from the park, is full of talks from birding experts, guided tours, photography workshops, and more.