This Underrated Destination On The New England Coast Is Considered One Of 'America's Most Artistic Cities'
New Bedford is a coastal city in Massachusetts near iconic New England islands like Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket's lovely barrier beaches and rolling dunes. Known as one of America's most artistic cities (via Visit New England), New Bedford blends the arts with deep historical roots in fishing, whaling, and architecture. It was even home to some of America's most treasured artists, like Albert Bierstadt and William Bradford.
The works of these artists and more can be found in the New Bedford Art Museum, which showcases the best that Massachusetts' south coast has to offer. These artists draw inspiration from the state's breathtaking coastline and rolling green hills. New Bedford also has plenty of smaller art destinations, like the Arthur Moniz Art Gallery and Gallery X.
To reach this charming city, you can fly into New Bedford Regional Airport (EWB), which is just a few miles north of town. It doesn't offer many commercial flights, though, so if you live farther away, you may need to fly into Boston and drive the hour and a half south to this artsy hub. New Bedford is a gorgeous city to stay and play, so let's explore some of its must-see attractions.
Museums in New Bedford
New Bedford was a whaling capital back in the early 1900s when people used whale oil to light their homes. In fact, this town was known as the "city that lit the world." Since this oil was in such high demand, blue whales were hunted nearly to extinction and are still considered an endangered species today. Fortunately, the New Bedford Whaling Museum aims to educate visitors on these atrocities, interwoven with stories from whalers, fishermen, merchants, and locals. While there, you can also see a unique art form called sailors' valentines, which are constructed from shells arranged and glued onto boxes in decorative patterns.
New Bedford also has a rich history of glassware and is known for techniques like Rose Amber glass, Crown Milano, Royal Flemish, and Lava glass. The best place to see these historic pieces is at the New Bedford Museum of Glass, which features 7,000 pieces of glassworks and antique tools. If you pay the museum a visit, don't miss out on the Virginia Shaw Rockwell Research Library, which houses over 12,000 volumes (including many on glassware).
If you're looking for a bit of excitement, check out the New Bedford Fire Museum. This fire station, built in 1867, houses a collection of antique firefighting memorabilia and equipment. Youngsters can try on junior firefighting helmets and play with firefighting-themed toys in the children's area, while visitors can climb aboard historic engines, ring the bells, and learn all about how New Bedford's Station No. 4 shaped urban firefighting.
Tours in New Bedford
New Bedford has plenty to do on land, but if you're looking for a little extra adventure, you can't miss the city's harbor, which is America's number-one most valuable fishing port, according to Port of New Bedford. The harbor generates over $11 billion annually, and while it is a working port, it still offers tourists plenty to do. One of the greatest ways to experience the Massachusetts coast firsthand is through New Bedford Harbor Tours, which will teach you and your crew all about the city's history through landmarks like Crow Island and Palmer's Island Lighthouse.
You can also tour a lot of historical houses in this area. From the Greek Revival-style Rotch-Jones-Duff House and Garden Museum to the Nathan and Polly Johnson House, which was a huge part of the Underground Railroad (much like North Carolina's Dismal Swamp State Park), New Bedford is full of 19th-century mansions that allow visitors to step into the past and experience what life might have been like during this time.