This Underrated Destination On The New England Coast Is Considered One Of 'America's Most Artistic Cities'

New Bedford is a coastal city in Massachusetts near iconic New England islands like Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket's lovely barrier beaches and rolling dunes. Known as one of America's most artistic cities (via Visit New England), New Bedford blends the arts with deep historical roots in fishing, whaling, and architecture. It was even home to some of America's most treasured artists, like Albert Bierstadt and William Bradford.

The works of these artists and more can be found in the New Bedford Art Museum, which showcases the best that Massachusetts' south coast has to offer. These artists draw inspiration from the state's breathtaking coastline and rolling green hills. New Bedford also has plenty of smaller art destinations, like the Arthur Moniz Art Gallery and Gallery X.

To reach this charming city, you can fly into New Bedford Regional Airport (EWB), which is just a few miles north of town. It doesn't offer many commercial flights, though, so if you live farther away, you may need to fly into Boston and drive the hour and a half south to this artsy hub. New Bedford is a gorgeous city to stay and play, so let's explore some of its must-see attractions.