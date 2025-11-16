Nestled Just Outside Colorado Springs Is An Under-The-Radar Destination With Mountain Views And Forest Trails

It's no secret that Colorado is home to scenic mountain towns and valleys. And while destinations like Aspen and Vail often steal the spotlight, there is a host of lesser-known playgrounds that are just as spectacular. One such destination that belongs to this list is Chipita Park. While it's a small town and counts as a census-designated place with its neighbor, Cascade, Chipita Park still packs quite a punch with its miles of trails and enchanting cabins. It's also near the base of the fourteener Pike Peak range, offering a particularly lovely setting to soak in stunning mountain views.

Originally home to the Ute Indian tribe, Chipita Park's location along the Ute Pass was the primary reason for its establishment. The native tribes used this mountain trail to access the Rockies, and interestingly, their herds of buffalo paved the path. When Colorado's gold and silver rush (late 1800s) ushered in, a wagon road was built through it to transport the minerals across the mountain ranges. The railroad also contributed to tourism and brought Easterners to cool off in mountain towns. Later, as the golden mining era wound down, an automobile road, Highway 24, was carved through the pass.

Now, anyone who wants to visit Chipita Park gets to drive up this fittingly scenic highway. The closest major airport is the Colorado Springs International Airport – about 30 minutes away — with several rental car options available at the airport. A trip from the state's capital, Denver, is also manageable. Chipita Park is roughly one hour and 30 minutes away from the Denver International Airport – America's largest airport, which is also a foodie haven.