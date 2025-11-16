Nestled Just Outside Colorado Springs Is An Under-The-Radar Destination With Mountain Views And Forest Trails
It's no secret that Colorado is home to scenic mountain towns and valleys. And while destinations like Aspen and Vail often steal the spotlight, there is a host of lesser-known playgrounds that are just as spectacular. One such destination that belongs to this list is Chipita Park. While it's a small town and counts as a census-designated place with its neighbor, Cascade, Chipita Park still packs quite a punch with its miles of trails and enchanting cabins. It's also near the base of the fourteener Pike Peak range, offering a particularly lovely setting to soak in stunning mountain views.
Originally home to the Ute Indian tribe, Chipita Park's location along the Ute Pass was the primary reason for its establishment. The native tribes used this mountain trail to access the Rockies, and interestingly, their herds of buffalo paved the path. When Colorado's gold and silver rush (late 1800s) ushered in, a wagon road was built through it to transport the minerals across the mountain ranges. The railroad also contributed to tourism and brought Easterners to cool off in mountain towns. Later, as the golden mining era wound down, an automobile road, Highway 24, was carved through the pass.
Now, anyone who wants to visit Chipita Park gets to drive up this fittingly scenic highway. The closest major airport is the Colorado Springs International Airport – about 30 minutes away — with several rental car options available at the airport. A trip from the state's capital, Denver, is also manageable. Chipita Park is roughly one hour and 30 minutes away from the Denver International Airport – America's largest airport, which is also a foodie haven.
Outdoor adventures and trails at Chipita Park
Picturesque trails abound at Chipita Park: all tucked into the alpine peaks. But, first and foremost, prepare for the altitude effects. The town sits at 8467 feet, and its hiking trails go way higher to amplify the altitude sickness. If you experience symptoms like headache or dizziness, take it easy and hydrate. Also, check out these food recommendations to fight altitude sickness.
When you're ready, head to the 5.0-mile-long Crowe Gulch to Mount Esther Trail. This out-and-back route takes you through lush vistas dotted with aspen trees, overgrown wildflowers, and rolling meadows. To access, you need to pay a small fee, as both the trailhead and the trail are located within the Pike National Forest. Another path to traverse on foot is the moderately challenging 3.1-mile Hwy 24 Overlook, which takes about an hour and 37 minutes to complete. The views are rewarding, but the path is made of loose gravel, so be sure to wear sturdy hiking boots.
Meanwhile, travelers looking for an easier way to savor the scenery can drive up the Pikes Peak Scenic Highway. The 19-mile out-and-back paved road winds through alpine valleys and lakes before arriving at the landmark Pikes Peak Summit, rising 14,115 feet above sea level. A newly revamped visitor center at the top delights visitors with a gift shop, guarded overlooks, and a dining area serving hot meals. Plan wisely, though, as the highway experiences partial closures every season, depending on the weather forecasts. You can find the latest updates on coloradosprings.gov/drivepikespeak.
Where to stay in Chipita Park
Accommodation styles at Chipita Park include cozy cabins and camping. The Lone Duck Campground is the go-to option for the latter, with facilities like a heated pool, arcade with games, splash pad, and a playground, making it an ideal option for families. Not only can you camp here in a tent or RV, but also choose to stay in cabins that can sleep up to 5 people. All accommodations are equipped with a personal fire pit and picnic table; cabins also have a microwave and fridge.
Those who aren't so keen on unplugging in nature can plan a stay at the Retreat at Chipita Park. It's a small 1950s home turned into a B&B with amenities like Wi-Fi, comfort bedding, and complimentary breakfast. At the time of writing, room prices start from $269 per night, and booking requires a minimum stay of two nights. For a more luxurious approach, opt for charming cabin stays on Airbnb. The Mountain Bliss Retreat, for example, has an outdoor hot tub, a full kitchen with a coffee maker and a toaster, a stocked bathroom, and gorgeous panoramic mountain scenery all around. Baer's Den, too, has all these amenities and a stylish black exterior to impress modern travelers. Pets are allowed, but their stay is charged extra at $75 for one night or a flat fee of $150 for two to seven nights' stay at the time of this publication.
At Chipita Park, a slower pace of life with an impressive side of outdoor adventures awaits. Moreover, you will enjoy its proximity to other hidden gems. For instance, only 10 minutes away, you will find a city park that rivals National Parks with its magnificent Red Rock formations.