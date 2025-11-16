Michigan's Underrated City Packed With Lakes, Trails, And A Buzzing Downtown Is Tucked Between Detroit And Lansing
Michigan is famous for its natural beauty, and it contains plenty of gorgeous lakes and sandy beaches that are kayaking havens. On top of that, the Great Lakes State is also full of excellent hiking, waterfalls, and quaint small towns, many of which can be seen on the Lake Superior Circle Tour through the northern part of the state. However, if you are planning a trip to Michigan and will be driving between Lansing and Detroit (the Midwest spot vying for the title of the best new art city), one underrated Michigan city you should stop in is Brighton.
Located around 45 minutes east of Lansing and 50 minutes west of Detroit, Brighton is the perfect small town escape for travelers looking for trails, gorgeous lakes, and a buzzing downtown. In fact, downtown Brighton is full of independent shops and restaurants that are just waiting to be explored. Located off Main Street, visitors can check out unique stores like 2 Dandelions Bookshop, Natural View Market, Town to Trail Outfitters, and many more. Some restaurants worth checking out are Sidecar Slider Bar, which specializes in gourmet sliders and delicious cocktails, and Captain's on Main, which is known for serving delicious pizza and local beers. For those craving something sweet, Blank Slate Creamery offers some of the most scrumptious all-natural ice creams known to mankind. Consider getting yours to-go and relaxing at South Ore Creek, which is right next to downtown.
Explore Brighton's trails and hikes
Michigan is well-known for its abundance of beautiful hiking trails. And the best part of hiking in the Great Lakes State is the sheer amount of water views and the fact that most trails are pretty flat. This makes Michigan trails perfect for hikers who want to get out and stretch their legs without having to scramble over jagged rock faces or worry about dangerous trails.
The Penosha Trail is a popular hike in the area. At about 5 miles in length, this hike is well-kept and offers visitors plenty of leafy shade and pretty views. It takes about two hours to complete, though there are plenty of offshoots to explore if you'd like to be out in the wilderness all day. Another popular hike — the Wildwing Trail – is significantly shorter. It's only about 2 miles long and takes under an hour to complete. If you're into birding with a side of tranquil lake views, this is the hike for you.
Brighton is a year-round destination, and it has plenty to do in winter and early spring, including skiing. The Mt. Brighton ski resort provides courses and instructions for snowboarding and skiing for everyone, from first-time enthusiasts to experts. If you decide to visit Brighton while there's snow on the ground, be sure to spend a day hitting the slopes.
Enjoy lake views in Brighton, Michigan
Brighton is absolutely packed with gorgeous lakes of all sizes, ranging from tiny waterbodies with no names to the larger Brighton Lake. If you want to cast a line and get some fishing in, try out Woodland Lake. One Google reviewer raved that it had great fishing with, "...lots of good cover and structures for the big hogs! The pike are aggressive here in late summer!" The only complaint about this lake seems to be that parking is limited. Some reviewers even mentioned that it's a good spot for ice fishing in winter.
For a relaxing day on the lake that doesn't necessarily involve touching and gutting slimy fish, you should head to Island Lake Recreation Area. The area allows you and your family members to partake in a number of activities, ranging from relaxing on the beach and taking a dip in the water to paddling, biking, or hunting. Spanning 4,000 acres of gorgeous Michigan wilderness, it's easy to lose track of time in this outdoor paradise.