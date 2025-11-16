Michigan's Underrated City Packed With Lakes, Trails, And A Buzzing Downtown Is Tucked Between Detroit And Lansing

Michigan is well-known for its abundance of beautiful hiking trails. And the best part of hiking in the Great Lakes State is the sheer amount of water views and the fact that most trails are pretty flat. This makes Michigan trails perfect for hikers who want to get out and stretch their legs without having to scramble over jagged rock faces or worry about dangerous trails.

The Penosha Trail is a popular hike in the area. At about 5 miles in length, this hike is well-kept and offers visitors plenty of leafy shade and pretty views. It takes about two hours to complete, though there are plenty of offshoots to explore if you'd like to be out in the wilderness all day. Another popular hike — the Wildwing Trail – is significantly shorter. It's only about 2 miles long and takes under an hour to complete. If you're into birding with a side of tranquil lake views, this is the hike for you.

Brighton is a year-round destination, and it has plenty to do in winter and early spring, including skiing. The Mt. Brighton ski resort provides courses and instructions for snowboarding and skiing for everyone, from first-time enthusiasts to experts. If you decide to visit Brighton while there's snow on the ground, be sure to spend a day hitting the slopes.