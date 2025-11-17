Nestled In Pennsylvania's Wilds Is A Historic Riverside Borough With Gorgeous Wineries And Lively Festivals
Most people know about Pittsburgh, America's "criminally underrated" one-time steel capital, or the affordable and cosmopolitan city of Philadelphia. But there's a lot of Pennsylvania in between these major metros that gets overlooked — which is a shame, considering the history, culture, and natural beauty that Central Pennsylvania has to offer. The Pennsylvania Wilds is a prime example. Covering 13 rural counties, 29 state parks, and nine protected forests, this region has over 2 million acres of public lands along with a wealth of other attractions that make it a goldmine for outdoorsy travelers. Clearfield, a borough of about 6,000 people, is one of several small communities dotting the Wilds.
Built around a bend in the Susquehanna River, downtown Clearfield is under a 10-minute drive off of Interstate 80, under two and a half hours from Pittsburgh, and a slightly shorter drive from the state capital of Harrisburg. The area was primarily populated by the Susquehannock, though there were other tribes, including the Erie, Monongahela, and Delaware. In 1797, Daniel Ogden built a gristmill and planted an orchard on the cleared fields that became the area's namesake. Clearfield was officially founded in 1840 and grew to a town of more than 3,000 people over the following decades.
This long history has earned Clearfield the nickname Old Town Historic District. The courthouse is the oldest public building in town, circa 1862. The surrounding blocks have many Victorian homes that date from the late 19th century. Many other local landmarks have been around since the 1800s, including Hillcrest Cemetery and the Presbyterian Church. But Clearfield isn't just stuck in the past. The region also boasts several renowned wineries and an active summer festival schedule, so there are a lot of reasons to add this often overlooked part of Pennsylvania to your travel itinerary.
Wineries of Clearfield County
People have made wine in Pennsylvania since state namesake William Penn planted the first vineyard in 1683, which technically makes the region's wine industry older than the state itself. Pennsylvania is actually the fifth-largest wine producer in the United States, with over 300 wineries producing more than 2 million gallons a year (per VisitPA). The Endless Mountains in Northeast Pennsylvania are one hotspot for wine production, but the temperate climate and undeveloped hills of the Pennsylvania Wilds make it another popular area for vineyards — you can find around a dozen of them along the 120-mile Groundhog Wine Trail (the longest wine trail in Pennsylvania).
There are several wineries right in Clearfield County, like Starr Hill Vineyard and Winery in Curwensville. Owner Ken Starr started making wine in 1952 and has grown grapes on his current property since 1994. Today, this family-run business is in its fourth generation of winemakers and produces over 40 varieties of wine from the 13-acre vineyard. Its tasting room is open daily, and tours are offered for those who want to see how the wine is grown and made.
If you're visiting on a weekend, stop at Turtle's Landing Winery. It offers 18 varieties, depending on availability, which you can sample in a charming log cabin-style tasting room. The winery also hosts events like live music and trivia nights. Head up I-80 to Dubois to visit the Winery at Wilcox, which offers a menu of pizzas, sandwiches, and salads. You'll find an array of red, white, sparkling, and fruit wines, ranging from a dry cabernet franc to a honey-sweetened dessert riesling. Other nearby options include Two Birch Winery, Wapiti Ridge Wine Cellars, and Laurel Mountain Winery, the latter of which hosts sunset events and has an on-site Antique Tool Museum.
Celebrate summer with fairs and festivals in Clearfield
As the county seat, Clearfield has hosted the Clearfield County Fair every year since 1860. This event lasts over a week and has tons of entertainment on offer, from bands and carnival rides to a rodeo and tractor pull, along with animal shows and vendor booths. Ticket prices vary depending on the day and event. You can check the fair's website to find out what's happening when (and how much it costs to see it).
If you're looking for live music outside of fair week, check the events schedule at Witmer Park. Its free Corner Concert Series brings a new live band to the stage every Friday night from late May through early September. Witmer Park is also the site of the annual Riverfront Festival every June, a celebration that brings food trucks, music, axe throwing, and fireworks to the banks of the Susquehanna.
Every August since 2021, Clearfield Fairgrounds has hosted another popular music event: the Upstage Music Festival. This multi-genre music festival runs for three days and draws a variety of rock, metal, and punk artists, with a focus on local and regional acts — the festival has even included a professional wrestling show. Single-day passes range from about $25 to $40, depending on the day.