Nestled In Pennsylvania's Wilds Is A Historic Riverside Borough With Gorgeous Wineries And Lively Festivals

Most people know about Pittsburgh, America's "criminally underrated" one-time steel capital, or the affordable and cosmopolitan city of Philadelphia. But there's a lot of Pennsylvania in between these major metros that gets overlooked — which is a shame, considering the history, culture, and natural beauty that Central Pennsylvania has to offer. The Pennsylvania Wilds is a prime example. Covering 13 rural counties, 29 state parks, and nine protected forests, this region has over 2 million acres of public lands along with a wealth of other attractions that make it a goldmine for outdoorsy travelers. Clearfield, a borough of about 6,000 people, is one of several small communities dotting the Wilds.

Built around a bend in the Susquehanna River, downtown Clearfield is under a 10-minute drive off of Interstate 80, under two and a half hours from Pittsburgh, and a slightly shorter drive from the state capital of Harrisburg. The area was primarily populated by the Susquehannock, though there were other tribes, including the Erie, Monongahela, and Delaware. In 1797, Daniel Ogden built a gristmill and planted an orchard on the cleared fields that became the area's namesake. Clearfield was officially founded in 1840 and grew to a town of more than 3,000 people over the following decades.

This long history has earned Clearfield the nickname Old Town Historic District. The courthouse is the oldest public building in town, circa 1862. The surrounding blocks have many Victorian homes that date from the late 19th century. Many other local landmarks have been around since the 1800s, including Hillcrest Cemetery and the Presbyterian Church. But Clearfield isn't just stuck in the past. The region also boasts several renowned wineries and an active summer festival schedule, so there are a lot of reasons to add this often overlooked part of Pennsylvania to your travel itinerary.