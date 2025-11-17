A Winding Kentucky River Below The Dam Lures Anglers With Misty Mornings And Record Rainbow Trout

An unlikely trophy fishery in the heart of bass and panfish country in southern Kentucky keeps anglers busy all year long, thanks to miles of water abundantly stocked with trout. The Cumberland River near Jamestown, Kentucky, flows clear and cold from the bottom of Lake Cumberland through the outflow at Wolf Creek Dam. Since both brown and rainbow trout are coldwater fish, the tailwater river below the dam is a legitimate trout river. Depending on the time of year, the fishery can stretch some 75 miles downstream (and even more as the river flows into Tennessee). According to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources, the biggest rainbow trout caught on the Cumberland below Wolf Creek Dam was a 14.38-pound behemoth that came to hand in 1972. The river's biggest brown trout? A massive 21-pounder caught by one Thomas Malone in April 2000.

Wolf Creek Dam on the Cumberland River is in a remote reach of southern Kentucky — a full two-and-a-half-hour drive from Nashville and its international airport and about 44 miles from Somerset, a "jumping off" point for vibrant arts and Lake Cumberland adventure. The dam is the 22nd-largest in the United States and was constructed in 1952. The dam backs up Lake Cumberland, which stretches 101 miles long and boasts 63,000 surface acres and 1,255 miles of wooded shoreline. Lake Cumberland is a well-known warm-water fishery for bass, panfish, catfish, and more. The Cumberland River below the dam is ideal for trout anglers, particularly when the turbines aren't busy producing hydroelectricity. Fly fishers looking for trout should familiarize themselves with the dam's generation schedule.