Wisconsin's Hidden Gem State Park Has A Lakeside Beach, Swimming, And 715 Acres To Explore
While perhaps not one of Wisconsin's most well-known state parks, a 715-acre park boasts a mile of Lake Michigan beach and a secret lake that was once a limestone quarry. Harrington Beach State Park, situated just 40 minutes north of Milwaukee by car, offers visitors a stellar lakeside destination and a diverse menu of recreational opportunities. From swimming the cool, clear waters of one of the Great Lakes to hiking along one of several nature trails winding through the hardwoods, Harrington Beach State Park offers a little something for everyone. As a bonus, visitors can stand atop a bluff overlooking 26-acre Quarry Lake as a small, seasonal stream flows around their ankles and empties into the lake.
Though it's not Wisconsin's Largest State Park, Devil's Lake, Harrington Beach State Park still offers guests so much to do that it's likely worth a multi-day visit. Campers headed to the park can choose among 69 campsites in the park's family campground, 31 of which have electric hookups. The park also offers large groups the opportunity to camp together in its massive group campsite that can accommodate up to 30 visitors and has room for 14 vehicles in its parking lot. One note: the group site does not have electricity. The park, much like Kohler-Andrae State Park — a Lake Michigan paradise with beaches and nature trails – gives visitors lots of options upon arrival, which means park visitors tend to spread out and do what interests them most.
The water is an obvious attraction at Harrington Beach State Park
With more than a mile of Lake Michigan shoreline and the hidden Quarry Lake at the end of a short nature walk through the woods, Harrington Beach State Park's watery resources are an obvious attraction for visitors. While boating and swimming are allowed on Lake Michigan from the park's beach, there is no boat launch and there are no boat rentals at the park. Most park guests who want to launch a kayak or a stand-up paddleboard at the park just do so at the beach. Floatation devices are required on every watercraft, and boaters should know that strong winds from the west can push them away from the beach. And, of course, swimmers should be aware of the conditions, too. Even strong swimmers can struggle when the wind whips the lake into a froth, and Lake Michigan is notoriously cold.
For those who want to check out Quarry Lake, know that it's not a swimming lake. However, for anglers, the old dolomitic limestone quarry is a solid fishery for trout, crappie, bluegills, and panfish. The lake carved out of the limestone bedrock is about 45 feet deep. What's more, anglers of all ages can borrow fishing equipment from the park office. Fishing is also allowed from the beach or from a watercraft on Lake Michigan. Anglers should know the rules and have the proper licenses before heading out for a day of fishing. Wisconsin has a lively fishing history, as it's home to the national Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame and is the birthplace of the "world's largest musky," which stands sentinel outside the museum in northwest Wisconsin.
Take a hike or a ride and enjoy Wisconsin's scenic assets
For nature lovers and wildlife watchers, Harrington Beach State Park has 7 miles of trails winding through the woods and along the waters. Hikers and strollers alike have several options, and most of them are short and easy hikes. For instance, the mile-long Bobolink Loop Trail offers a leisurely hike through the marshes in the park and takes hikers past Puckett's Pond picnic area, which is a great place to take a break and enjoy the scenery. The Lakeview Trail parallels Lake Michigan for eight-tenths of a mile before cutting inland and offering a view of Quarry Lake. And, of course, there's the Quarry Lake Trail that circles the whole lake and is just a mile long, making for a great family stroll through the woods.
For cyclists, bikes are allowed on all of Harrington Beach State Park's trails except for Quarry Lake Trail and White Cedar Nature Trail, which are for hikers only. The most popular biking path in the park is the Service Road Trail — it's paved and winds through the woods along the park's eastern edge, with connections to the park's campsite. The park is also close to a much larger trail system: the Ozaukee County Interurban Trail, which includes 30 miles of bike paths that go all the way to Milwaukee County, allowing you to see more of Wisconsin. No matter what brings visitors to Harrington Beach State Park, there's plenty to keep them busy. And, with its proximity to Milwaukee and beautiful campgrounds, it's a great little secret retreat from the city.