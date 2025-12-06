Wisconsin's Hidden Gem State Park Has A Lakeside Beach, Swimming, And 715 Acres To Explore

With more than a mile of Lake Michigan shoreline and the hidden Quarry Lake at the end of a short nature walk through the woods, Harrington Beach State Park's watery resources are an obvious attraction for visitors. While boating and swimming are allowed on Lake Michigan from the park's beach, there is no boat launch and there are no boat rentals at the park. Most park guests who want to launch a kayak or a stand-up paddleboard at the park just do so at the beach. Floatation devices are required on every watercraft, and boaters should know that strong winds from the west can push them away from the beach. And, of course, swimmers should be aware of the conditions, too. Even strong swimmers can struggle when the wind whips the lake into a froth, and Lake Michigan is notoriously cold.

For those who want to check out Quarry Lake, know that it's not a swimming lake. However, for anglers, the old dolomitic limestone quarry is a solid fishery for trout, crappie, bluegills, and panfish. The lake carved out of the limestone bedrock is about 45 feet deep. What's more, anglers of all ages can borrow fishing equipment from the park office. Fishing is also allowed from the beach or from a watercraft on Lake Michigan. Anglers should know the rules and have the proper licenses before heading out for a day of fishing. Wisconsin has a lively fishing history, as it's home to the national Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame and is the birthplace of the "world's largest musky," which stands sentinel outside the museum in northwest Wisconsin.