The 'Finest Family Park Between Omaha And Denver' Is A Nebraska Beauty With Free Amenities And Water Recreation

The world can be a stressful place, and it can be difficult to escape our everyday lives. However, getting outside and spending some time in nature can be really beneficial. If you're visiting Nebraska, there is a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the outdoors with your kids, and it's packed with free amenities and plenty to do. Yanney Heritage Park in Kearney, Nebraska, has been called the "finest family park between Omaha and Denver" by Only In Your State, and with good reason. This gorgeous place has just about everything you could ask for in a park, including acres of gardens, water playgrounds for kids, an amphitheater for shows, fishing, boating, hiking, biking, a senior center, a walking meditation labyrinth, and even swan boats to rent to drift around the lake.

One reviewer on AllTrails said of Yanney Heritage Park, "Wonderful park! Fairly new, on edge of new development. 10 story tower to climb, labyrinth, garden, picnic areas, several playgrounds, wide paved paths circling two small lakes, fishing, swans. In season the concessions/Marina rents SUP, kayaks, canoes. Great place to stop for a break!" When visiting, the first place you should check out in the park is the John & Carmen Gottschalk Tower, a lovely observation tower that lets you get a great overview of the entire area. The gardens alone are worth the trip. You'll find a pollinator garden, a lilac and hydrangea garden, a native Nebraska garden, one full of edible plants, a rose garden, an annual garden, and a xeriscape garden, which features drought-tolerant plants. It's free and open all year, though blooming depends on the season.