Settled Between Toledo And Detroit Is A Michigan Gem On Lake Erie With Wineries, Trails, And War Tales

Lake Erie invites tourists to check out its quaint and picturesque locations. This includes the Michigan towns of Lake Estral, with its sandy beaches, and Gibraltar, with its canals and wetlands. Another underrated town that's worth visiting in the area is Monroe, Michigan. Found just 21 miles north of Toledo, which boasts its own Lake Erie beaches, and 41 miles south of Detroit and its French heritage and stunning architecture, the city is a straightforward drive from either. It takes about 43 minutes from Detroit and 26 minutes from Toledo. In the past, its position along Lake Erie and the River Raisin drew the Potawatomi Tribe, French missionaries, and fur traders. This means that Monroe saw plenty of travel and trade.

These days, you can find Monroe as a quiet retreat from nearby metropolitan areas. For those planning to stay in the city, they can find lodging options that vary from comfy lakeside rentals to hotels with familiar comforts. Hotels such as the Baymont by Wyndham Monroe and Econo Lodge Inn & Suites both provide complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi, and parking. Meanwhile, vacation rental platforms show lakefront houses for rent in Detroit Beach and Avalon Beach. Staying overnight in Monroe allows tourists to easily access its best offerings, which include a waterfront trail, local wineries, and fascinating war history.