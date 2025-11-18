Settled Between Toledo And Detroit Is A Michigan Gem On Lake Erie With Wineries, Trails, And War Tales
Lake Erie invites tourists to check out its quaint and picturesque locations. This includes the Michigan towns of Lake Estral, with its sandy beaches, and Gibraltar, with its canals and wetlands. Another underrated town that's worth visiting in the area is Monroe, Michigan. Found just 21 miles north of Toledo, which boasts its own Lake Erie beaches, and 41 miles south of Detroit and its French heritage and stunning architecture, the city is a straightforward drive from either. It takes about 43 minutes from Detroit and 26 minutes from Toledo. In the past, its position along Lake Erie and the River Raisin drew the Potawatomi Tribe, French missionaries, and fur traders. This means that Monroe saw plenty of travel and trade.
These days, you can find Monroe as a quiet retreat from nearby metropolitan areas. For those planning to stay in the city, they can find lodging options that vary from comfy lakeside rentals to hotels with familiar comforts. Hotels such as the Baymont by Wyndham Monroe and Econo Lodge Inn & Suites both provide complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi, and parking. Meanwhile, vacation rental platforms show lakefront houses for rent in Detroit Beach and Avalon Beach. Staying overnight in Monroe allows tourists to easily access its best offerings, which include a waterfront trail, local wineries, and fascinating war history.
Walking the Sterling Marsh Trail in Monroe
Sterling Marsh Trail in Sterling State Park is a great way to acquaint oneself with the wildlife that calls this 500-acre swath of preserved marshland home. The 3.6-mile loop follows the perimeter of a restored marsh, with paved asphalt underfoot and a gentle 36-foot elevation gain. Its easy grade makes sure that everyone can enjoy the outdoors. Walkers, runners, cyclists, and those using wheelchairs or strollers are more than welcome to traverse the trail, but take note that some areas have uneven surfaces caused by tree roots. Visitors are also free to bring their dogs as long as they are leashed.
Reaching the park is easy. From Interstate 75, take exit 15, then drive east on Dixie Highway for about a mile. The trail connects directly to the campground and day-use area via a pedestrian bridge, leading to an observation platform and tower with panoramic marsh views. Along the way, 11 interpretive stations share insights about the area's ecology and history. At the time of writing, the Sterling Marsh Trail is under renovation and is closed to the public. However, they do expect to open to the public soon. Visitors are also free to explore the rest of the park, which has boating access, a beautiful beach, and quaint campgrounds. Before going, be sure to check Sterling State Park's social media accounts for updates and information about the trail.
Wine and war stories in Monroe
The River Raisin National Battlefield Park marks the site of the Battles of Frenchtown in Monroe, where U.S. forces endured a devastating defeat. Visitors can check out the preserved site and the Visitor Center, which is free and open daily. Here, there are displays that include British, Native American, and American soldier figures. The park also features interpretive trails, historical markers, and seasonal programs that share the broader story of the War of 1812.
The city also played a prominent role in the Civil War. Monroe was the home of General George Armstrong Custer, and his equestrian statue remains a fixture downtown. War history buffs can also visit The Monroe County Museum, which has preserved artifacts from the Custer family and tells the stories of local soldiers, including eight Medal of Honor recipients. Nearby, a monument to those soldiers adorns the waterfront at Soldiers and Sailors Park.
Apart from stories of war, Monroe also has a growing hospitality scene. The Michigan Wine and Beer Portal, nestled along the River Raisin, offers outdoor seating, live music, themed events, and Michigan-crafted wines and beers paired with specialty dining. There's also St. Julian Winery for those who are big into wine. Founded in 1921 and based in Paw Paw, St. Julian is Michigan's oldest winery and craft distillery, producing more than 100 award-winning products from locally sourced fruit. The winery has a tasting room in nearby Dundee, where visitors can taste wines that are inspired by different foods, such as Pumpkin Pie and Apple Spice Donut.