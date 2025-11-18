This Underrated Arizona Suburb Is Surrounded By Scenic Views With A Lively Shopping Center And Vibrant Culture
Casas Adobes was one of the earliest Tucson suburbs and has done an excellent job of holding onto its historic charm while embracing an upscale feel. Its location is enviable, with next-door neighbors like Oro Valley and Catalina Foothills, and Tucson International Airport is only a 30-minute drive away. In just 40 minutes you can reach the thriving artsy community of Oracle, and in 20 you can be sweating it out on a hike in Catalina State Park.
The area is equal parts shopping and cultural activities. While there are plenty of places to stay, a couple of standout accommodations will immerse you in desert life, with added luxury. Around 5 miles away from Casas Adobas, the Omni Tucson National Resort is perfect for fans of golf, since the former cotton field-turned-golf course was previously endorsed by pro golfer Jack Nicklaus before he became a household name. For something that feels more traditional, the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa is only 3 miles away. While it dates back to 1912, it has modernized while maintaining its vintage Southwestern aesthetic.
Shopping is popular among the suburb's 70,000 residents, and you'll find several malls, plazas, and boutiques where you can pick up everything you need (as well as a few things you didn't). With lush botanical gardens and delectable Mexican cuisine, there is a lot to do in this 22.6 square-mile area, so it's no surprise that Casas Adobes is ranked by Niche as the fifth-best Tucson suburb to live in.
Shop surrounded by scenic views in Casas Adobes
Could there be a more picturesque shopping trip than one in which you go from store to store in the shade of the tall peaks of the Santa Catalina Mountains? Retail-obsessed visitors think not. In Casas Adobes, you couldn't be better situated to take advantage of Tucson's best shopping.
Tucson Premium Outlets are just 10 miles north, offering higher-end shopping at lower prices, and Tucson Mall is less than 4 miles south if you prefer the classic American mall experience. One Google reviewer was "blown away by how much life was at this mall." La Encantada is another luxury shopping locale 4 miles east, and you know it's an elegant spot when there's an AJ's Fine Foods (an Arizona favorite!), homeware brands like Anthropologie and Pottery Barn, and athleisure-wear from Alo and Lululemon.
In Casas Adobes, the mall that really stands out, however, is the traditional-looking Casas Adobes Plaza, a strip mall with a J.Crew Factory, a Chico's, and a locally loved Whole Foods, to name a few fixtures. The plaza puts on events and markets around its beautiful fountain encircled by Mediterranean architecture. The mall was designed by Italian immigrant Sam Nanini, who made Tucson his home in 1948. When building the plaza, Nanini's desire was to imitate his hometown back in Italy, and this is certainly evident when you wander through. Enjoy delicious restaurants, mountain views, and importantly, lots of shade to provide relief from the 100-degree Fahrenheit summers that give an entirely new meaning to the phrase "shop 'til you drop."
Where vibrant culture and blooming gardens meet in Casas Adobes
If you have limited time in Casas Adobes, don't skip a visit to Tohono Chul. This private nature park is absolutely worth the $15 general admission fee that helps maintain vibrant areas like their Hummingbird Garden, Desert Palm Oasis, Succulent Garden, and other features. From the minute you enter, you'll see why Travel+Leisure Magazine named it one of the best botanical gardens in the world (via Visit Tucson).
The park is 49 acres of saguaro-studded scrubland, wildlife, and art exhibits scattered throughout. Go between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. any day (hours are often adjusted in summer). From the end of May through the end of August, check out their Chillin' at the Chul events on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. for live music, tasty food, and unbeatable sunsets that turn to striking night skies. Tucson is one of the best stargazing destinations in the world, so this promises to be a magical evening.
The goal of Tohono Chul is to create a community-focused space in the desert to celebrate the ecology of the region. Executive Director Jamie Maslyn Larson told KGUN9, "Tohono Chul's gardens are at least ten degrees cooler than our urban areas, so we wanted to share our shady oasis with all Tucsonans for classic summertime experiences — relaxing with friends, listening to some music, watching the sunset, and sipping a drink... We are just 20 minutes from downtown, but it truly feels like a world away."