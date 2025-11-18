This Underrated Arizona Suburb Is Surrounded By Scenic Views With A Lively Shopping Center And Vibrant Culture

Casas Adobes was one of the earliest Tucson suburbs and has done an excellent job of holding onto its historic charm while embracing an upscale feel. Its location is enviable, with next-door neighbors like Oro Valley and Catalina Foothills, and Tucson International Airport is only a 30-minute drive away. In just 40 minutes you can reach the thriving artsy community of Oracle, and in 20 you can be sweating it out on a hike in Catalina State Park.

The area is equal parts shopping and cultural activities. While there are plenty of places to stay, a couple of standout accommodations will immerse you in desert life, with added luxury. Around 5 miles away from Casas Adobas, the Omni Tucson National Resort is perfect for fans of golf, since the former cotton field-turned-golf course was previously endorsed by pro golfer Jack Nicklaus before he became a household name. For something that feels more traditional, the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa is only 3 miles away. While it dates back to 1912, it has modernized while maintaining its vintage Southwestern aesthetic.

Shopping is popular among the suburb's 70,000 residents, and you'll find several malls, plazas, and boutiques where you can pick up everything you need (as well as a few things you didn't). With lush botanical gardens and delectable Mexican cuisine, there is a lot to do in this 22.6 square-mile area, so it's no surprise that Casas Adobes is ranked by Niche as the fifth-best Tucson suburb to live in.