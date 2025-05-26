The Tallest Peak In Arizona's Santa Catalina Mountains Is The Perfect Place To Escape The Summer Heat

If you need a break from the sun, this popular summer getaway in Arizona is a great stop. Mount Lemmon stands at 9,157 feet, making it the tallest peak in the Santa Catalina Mountains, and it is a haven for anyone wanting to escape the heat. Temperatures can measure up to 30 degrees colder on average compared to the Tucson summer weather.

Throughout the year, tourists and locals alike make the drive up the mountain areas called "Sky Islands." The name comes from the diverse environments, plants, and animals you can find across the mountain ecosystems, making it seem like you're not in the desert at all. The colder weather isn't the only draw to visitors — there are so many things to do all year round. Summer brings the crowd for outdoor recreation activities like hiking, biking, or visiting Rose Canyon Lake. Spring and fall are great for that Instagram-worthy foliage and laidback activities like birdwatching. And the fun doesn't stop in winter, as you can visit the southernmost ski destination in the country at Ski Valley.

Getting to the mountain is an attraction all on its own, as the Catalina Highway – also called the Mount Lemmon Highway – is a famed scenic road. Once you've explored Tucson, a UNESCO City of Culinary Excellence in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, you can drive to the Catalina Highway from East Tucson and get to the mountain in about an hour. The drive is stunning, with the ever-changing landscapes delivering picturesque scenery straight from a postcard.