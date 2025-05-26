The Tallest Peak In Arizona's Santa Catalina Mountains Is The Perfect Place To Escape The Summer Heat
If you need a break from the sun, this popular summer getaway in Arizona is a great stop. Mount Lemmon stands at 9,157 feet, making it the tallest peak in the Santa Catalina Mountains, and it is a haven for anyone wanting to escape the heat. Temperatures can measure up to 30 degrees colder on average compared to the Tucson summer weather.
Throughout the year, tourists and locals alike make the drive up the mountain areas called "Sky Islands." The name comes from the diverse environments, plants, and animals you can find across the mountain ecosystems, making it seem like you're not in the desert at all. The colder weather isn't the only draw to visitors — there are so many things to do all year round. Summer brings the crowd for outdoor recreation activities like hiking, biking, or visiting Rose Canyon Lake. Spring and fall are great for that Instagram-worthy foliage and laidback activities like birdwatching. And the fun doesn't stop in winter, as you can visit the southernmost ski destination in the country at Ski Valley.
Getting to the mountain is an attraction all on its own, as the Catalina Highway – also called the Mount Lemmon Highway – is a famed scenic road. Once you've explored Tucson, a UNESCO City of Culinary Excellence in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, you can drive to the Catalina Highway from East Tucson and get to the mountain in about an hour. The drive is stunning, with the ever-changing landscapes delivering picturesque scenery straight from a postcard.
Go hiking and cycling in Mount Lemmon
If there's one thing you've got to do around Mount Lemmon, it's go hiking on the mountain's many trails. An easy trail to start with is the Meadow Trail. This loop trail is 2.17 miles long and takes about an hour to complete. If you're up for the challenge, the Mount Lemmon Loop is the trail recommended for advanced hikers. It takes an average of five hours to finish and is 8.4 miles in length. It may be considered a difficult trail, but the panoramic views are stunning. Hikers recommend following the GPS and being prepared for some climbing and rough terrain.
If you're more comfortable on a bike, Mount Lemmon is also quite popular with cyclists. In fact, a lot of pro cyclists train on the route up the mountain. The ride on Mount Lemmon Highway typically takes about five to six hours to complete, and is between 41 and 60 miles long with a sustained 4-6% grades and a climbing elevation of 6,000 feet.
Don't miss stargazing and visiting Summerhaven
Make this a multi-day trip and spend a night in Summerhaven. The cozy town is at the heart of Mount Lemmon and is where you'll find cabins like the Mount Lemmon Lodge, the Mt. Lemmon General Store & Gift Shop (which has must-try fudge), and Ski Valley.
Ski Valley is the go-to winter getaway in the area and is continental America's southernmost ski town. The skiing season is dependent on the snowfall, but generally, December to March is when winter activities are offered. Although Ski Valley is best known for skiing and snow activities, it is open all year round. In the other months you can ride the Sky Ride lift, where riders can get a 30-minute scenic ride up the mountain and see stunning panoramic views.
When the daytime adventures are done, look up and go stargazing at Mount Lemmon SkyCenter. Here, you'll find the largest dedicated public telescope in the US. They offer a couple of different experiences, like daytime tours and astronomer nights, but perhaps the best offering is the SkyNights experience. This night stargazing lasts for 5 hours and costs $85 for adults and $60 for 7 to 17-year-olds (at the time of writing) and includes dinner and presentations from expert scientists. Remember to come in layers, as it can get cold even during summer. For more stargazing, Tucson is also home to one of the world's best stargazing destinations in Western America.