This Underrated City In Iowa Is An Exciting Escape With Kayaking, Scenic Trails, And A Creative Arts Scene

Think Iowa is just endless cornfields and haystacks? Even if the Hawkeye State leads the nation in corn production, Charles City will splash the skepticism out of doubting visitors with its immense riverfront fun and creative scene.

Set on the Cedar River between Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, America's most bikeable city, the city's paths make it easy to stretch one's legs. The scenic trails, such as the 5-mile Charley Western Recreational Trail and the path in Sherman Park, are perfect spots for walkers and bikers to enjoy nature. For water-sports enthusiasts, the Cedar River in Charles City's downtown Riverside Park has both a boat launching spot and a whitewater park for budding kayakers, paddleboarders, and tubers. Moreover, Charles City caters to lovers of art, literature, and cinema; its Party in the Park has been entertaining with live music in the summer since 2003.

To get to Charles City, visitors can fly into Eastern Iowa Airport (Cedar Rapids) and continue by car, roughly a two-hour drive, or pair a flight to Cedar Rapids with a Burlington Trailways bus to the underrated artsy hub of Waterloo before renting a car or jumping in a taxi for the final 50 miles. Visitors can also arrive at and depart from the international airports in the aforementioned cities either side of Charles City, Minneapolis to the north or Des Moines to the south, both of which are around a 2.5-hour drive from Charles City.