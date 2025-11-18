Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Creepy Trail Where You Hike Through The Ruins Of A Plane Crash

For a trip suffused in both panoramic views and fascinating local lore, head to North Carolina's scenic Grandfather Mountain State Park. Located at the western edge of the state, the park encompasses the lofty Grandfather Mountain, a landmark in the Blue Ridge Mountains known for its rich ecology and miles of trails that traverse bridges and cliffsides. Close to the summit of the mountain, the Bridge Trail leads to a walk across America's highest suspension footbridge. But for curious adventure seekers, it's the east side of the mountain that has the most intriguing trail.

At just over 7 miles round trip, the Daniel Boone Scout Trail affords views of Grandfather Mountain's clustered peaks and the aromatic cover of a spruce-fir forest. The wreckage of a small Cessna aircraft lying just off the path adds an eerie and poignant angle to the hike. The plane crash site is easy to miss for hikers who are focused on scrambling up the ladder-aided section of the Daniel Boone Scout Trail. It's somewhat tucked away in the woods off to the right of the trail.

The Cessna 182Q, along with its 47-year-old pilot, met its doom in 1978 as it was heading from Florida to Pennsylvania. As it approached Grandfather Mountain, the plane entered a precarious climate, with low, shadowy clouds and rain, causing it to fatally crash at the base of Calloway Peak. Since it would be difficult to remove the wreckage from the mountain, it's been left to accumulate rust and graffiti ever since.