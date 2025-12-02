This Steep Hike Off A Blue Ridge Mountain Parkway Rewards You With Breathtaking Views

The Devil's Courthouse Trail is very easy to reach and right off of the Blue Ridge Parkway itself. There is a parking lot for the overlook by milepost marker 422.4. The National Park Service warns that satnavs don't work well with the milepost system on the Blue Ridge Parkway, so you should put the Devil's Courthouse parking lot into your GPS of choice or follow the markers until you reach the right one.

The Devil's Courthouse is about an hour away from Asheville to the southwest and Cherokee to the southeast. The Blue Ridge Parkway drive starts in Cherokee, which you can reach from the Asheville or Charlotte airports (Charlotte is the more major of the two). The eastern terminus of the parkway is in Afton, Virginia, which you can reach from the small Charlottesville or Staunton, Virginia, airports or the more major Reagan Washington or Washington Dulles Airports near the historic waterfront Virginia neighborhood of Alexandria. The entire parkway drive takes about 10 to 12 hours.

To start the hike, you want to set off from the northeastern corner of the parking lot and follow the road for a little while before turning right into the forest. A lot of the trail is paved; however, previous hikers have reported that the non-paved sections get extremely muddy and slippery when it rains, so make a judgment call based on the weather. It's only a 0.8-mile walk that will take between half an hour and an hour, but it is very steep.