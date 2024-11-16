The Historic Waterfront Virginia Neighborhood Full Of Shops, Food, And A Unique Scottish Charm
Alexandria, Virginia, has been consistently voted one of the best cities in the U.S., and it's easy to see why when it has so much to offer. A stone's throw away from Washington D.C., the charming town offers a completely different pace of life than its neighbors. The 405-mile Potomac River that flows through three U.S. states is a notable part of Alexandria, running through the city's historic Old Town. Today, the waterfront area is a popular hangout spot with bars, restaurants, and boat trips that create a laid-back vibe. The town's shopping district is also highly regarded, hailed by The Wall Street Journal as having some of the best stores in the country.
Discover Scottish culture in Alexandria, with its Scottish heritage dating back to the 17th century when a Scotsman bought the land. Subsequently, Scottish traders settled there, using Alexandria as a trading port for crops like tobacco thanks to its riverside location. Today, this colonial town retains much of its charm, with cobblestone streets and architecture reminiscent of its Scottish origins. Alexandria's Scottish roots are celebrated annually during the Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend in December, where spectators can witness parades of people dressed in traditional Scottish tartan, each pattern representing a different clan. The event also features music, entertainment, and a showcase of terriers. The celebration of Scottish heritage is a good dry run for your eventual trip to Scotland!
Explore Alexandria's shopping district and walkable downtown
Alexandria's Old Town area has been specially designed to cater to local businesses. The area offers well-organized street planning and encourages a positive experience for shoppers. King Street is a must-visit for those wanting to explore Alexandria's many boutiques and independent stores, as well as popular big-name brands. From vintage finds to quirky souvenirs, the old town center is a top shopping destination. When visiting King Street, leave the car behind and catch a ride on the free King Street Trolley, which runs daily every 15 minutes, taking passengers between City Hall and the Metrorail Station. The route is perfect for enjoying the town's pedestrian-friendly environment, which is definitely best explored on foot.
Culture lovers can take part in the Arts and Cultural District Walk, a self-guided walking tour of significant artistic sites around town. This pairs nicely with the Old Town Art Photo Walk, which shows you the best murals, sculptures, and installations around Alexandria. History buffs will enjoy Alexandria's Architecture Stroll, which showcases various colonial homes and unique buildings. The Duke Street Black History Trail provides a powerful insight into the town's African American heritage and its role in the slave trade. For more walkable Virginia towns heavy on arts and culture, visit the college town of Lexington.
Dine, sail, and relax at Alexandria's waterfront
The town's beloved waterfront area is packed with opportunities to relax, explore, and dine. Hop on the Potomac Water Taxi for a scenic cruise along the river, with stops at Alexandria City Marina, Georgetown, National Harbor, and the District Wharf. For a more immersive and historical experience, the Tall Ship Providence — a replica 18th-century vessel — offers a tour of the river and insight into the town's trading history. Waterfront Park is a picturesque spot to enjoy sunny days, with grassy spots and benches perfect for picnicking.
Just a five-minute walk from the waterfront, the Old Town Farmers Market is a great way to spend a Saturday in Alexandria. Promoted as one of the oldest markets in the country, it's open year-round from 7 a.m. to noon, offering over 70 stalls of fresh produce, flowers, and handmade artisanal goods. Exploring the waterfront by bike is a fantastic option, with routes like the Mount Vernon Trail leading you through scenic areas.
Picturesque, al fresco dining is in order along Alexandria's waterfront. From traditional Southern classics at King and Rye and brunch at Jula's On The Potomac to cocktails at BARCA Pier & Wine Bar, there's no shortage of dining options. The famed historic Gadsby's Tavern, just a short walk away, is a fine-dining restaurant that has been a community staple since the 18th century and claims to have served many Founding Fathers, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. The restaurant features traditional American fare, including meatloaf, burgers, and sandwiches. If your Virginia trip is continuing into the nation's capital, read up on the best activities for adults to do in D.C.