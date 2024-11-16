The Historic Waterfront Virginia Neighborhood Full Of Shops, Food, And A Unique Scottish Charm

Alexandria, Virginia, has been consistently voted one of the best cities in the U.S., and it's easy to see why when it has so much to offer. A stone's throw away from Washington D.C., the charming town offers a completely different pace of life than its neighbors. The 405-mile Potomac River that flows through three U.S. states is a notable part of Alexandria, running through the city's historic Old Town. Today, the waterfront area is a popular hangout spot with bars, restaurants, and boat trips that create a laid-back vibe. The town's shopping district is also highly regarded, hailed by The Wall Street Journal as having some of the best stores in the country.

Discover Scottish culture in Alexandria, with its Scottish heritage dating back to the 17th century when a Scotsman bought the land. Subsequently, Scottish traders settled there, using Alexandria as a trading port for crops like tobacco thanks to its riverside location. Today, this colonial town retains much of its charm, with cobblestone streets and architecture reminiscent of its Scottish origins. Alexandria's Scottish roots are celebrated annually during the Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend in December, where spectators can witness parades of people dressed in traditional Scottish tartan, each pattern representing a different clan. The event also features music, entertainment, and a showcase of terriers. The celebration of Scottish heritage is a good dry run for your eventual trip to Scotland!

