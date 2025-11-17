Nestled In Utah's Mormon Corridor Is A Walkable College City Framed By Mountains And Made For Foodies
Even the non-believers among us can thank the Mormon church for some things. And all of it lives in one form or another in the mountain-framed college city of Provo, Utah. "Momtok," a social media phenomenon popularized by the Utah mothers who now star in Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" series, has introduced many of us to the city that's home to Brigham Young University (BYU) for the first time.
The walkable city that surrounds the university is a prime location for foodies who like to work off their meals with a constitutional. The natural beauty of the place doesn't hurt, either. Tucked into the foothills of the Wasatch Front on one side and Utah Lake on the other, lovers of the outdoors will be just as attracted to Provo as fans of pop culture. Don't forget neighboring Vineyard for its uniquely designed downtown, or nearby Orem for outdoor escapades and entertainment.
Enjoy the international eats of Provo
While much of Utah thrives on Mexican food, there are so many other cuisines that stand out in Provo. Since 1994, Sweet's Hawaiian Grill has been feeding plate lunches with tantalizing options like kalua pig and katsu fried chicken. Allow your taste buds to transport you across the seas at MMK's Your New BBF, a casual outlet for Filipino combo meals with a near-perfect 4.8 stars on Google. Try the enviable crispy pork in the forms of both pata and lechon kawali, and don't leave without finishing sweet with halo-halo.
K's Kitchen might sound like a down-home diner, and it is — for lovers of Japanese comfort food. Located in downtown Provo, Kazuyo Stevenson brings her native Hokkaido flavors to town with custom donburi bowls featuring everything from panko-breaded pork katsu curry to shogayaki — ginger pork.
Prefer a smack of spice? Get the mala hot-and-spicy broth at Four Seasons Hot Pot & Sushi, then add even more heat with dips you assemble yourself at the sauce bar. Or head to vibrantly decorated Bombay House. In business since 1993, owner Daniel Shanthakumar claims to have been the first to open an Indian restaurant in Utah. American-beloved butter chicken is chicken makhani here, and it's made as it should be, with tandoor-blistered, marinated chicken in a creamy, lightly spicy sauce. For something you're unlikely to see elsewhere, try Raj's chicken, too. It features meat in a chickpea batter that's flavored with mangoes, onions, and tomatoes. The ideal foil? A sweet rose lassi.
Get the most out of your stay in Provo
The best way for most of us to get to Provo is to fly into Salt Lake City International Airport. From there, it's just over 45 minutes south to drive to your destination. Stop in Sandy, Utah's ultimate base camp, on the way. Once there, most lodgings are the usual-suspect chains such as Hyatt Place and Hampton Inn. For something smaller (and right in its easily strolled downtown), Hines Mansion only has eight suites, so be sure to book ahead. It's located in a home built in 1895 by the same architect who dreamed up Utah's impressive capitol building.
You'll be close to the Provo City Center Temple, an awe-inspiring modern construction that houses the local Latter-Day Saints church. The even more impressive Rock Canyon Temple, near BYU, will reopen in 2027. Prefer edification with less of a religious bent? BYU has an extensive collection of free museums that include the Museum of People and Cultures, which displays artifacts from the people native to the Utah Valley, as well as others from around the world. The Monte L. Bean Life Science Museum educates visitors about animals from insects to elephants.
You'll want to get into nature, too. The biggest freshwater lake in Utah is nearby, and licensed visitors are encouraged to fish at Utah Lake State Park. Be sure to venture out into the city's mountainous backdrop for some hiking, too. Mount Timpanogos takes second place as the highest peak in the Wasatch Front. It's categorized as a strenuous hike at around 15 miles round-trip and plenty of elevation gain, but the views are well worth it. While you're there, take a guided tour of Timpanogos Cave. You'll be in need of sustenance when you get back to downtown Provo. And with its options made for foodies, you'll be in luck.