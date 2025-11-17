Nestled In Utah's Mormon Corridor Is A Walkable College City Framed By Mountains And Made For Foodies

The best way for most of us to get to Provo is to fly into Salt Lake City International Airport. From there, it's just over 45 minutes south to drive to your destination. Stop in Sandy, Utah's ultimate base camp, on the way. Once there, most lodgings are the usual-suspect chains such as Hyatt Place and Hampton Inn. For something smaller (and right in its easily strolled downtown), Hines Mansion only has eight suites, so be sure to book ahead. It's located in a home built in 1895 by the same architect who dreamed up Utah's impressive capitol building.

You'll be close to the Provo City Center Temple, an awe-inspiring modern construction that houses the local Latter-Day Saints church. The even more impressive Rock Canyon Temple, near BYU, will reopen in 2027. Prefer edification with less of a religious bent? BYU has an extensive collection of free museums that include the Museum of People and Cultures, which displays artifacts from the people native to the Utah Valley, as well as others from around the world. The Monte L. Bean Life Science Museum educates visitors about animals from insects to elephants.

You'll want to get into nature, too. The biggest freshwater lake in Utah is nearby, and licensed visitors are encouraged to fish at Utah Lake State Park. Be sure to venture out into the city's mountainous backdrop for some hiking, too. Mount Timpanogos takes second place as the highest peak in the Wasatch Front. It's categorized as a strenuous hike at around 15 miles round-trip and plenty of elevation gain, but the views are well worth it. While you're there, take a guided tour of Timpanogos Cave. You'll be in need of sustenance when you get back to downtown Provo. And with its options made for foodies, you'll be in luck.