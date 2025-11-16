This Washington City Is As Underrated As It Is Wildly Scenic, Boasting Riverside Trails And Exceptional Food
Washington is full of beautiful and scenic destinations, to the point that it's hard to know where to visit first. For those who enjoy trying out new foods, rivers, wine, and beautiful scenery, there is a city near the border of Washington and Oregon that will feel tailor-made to be a perfect vacation destination: Pasco.
Pasco is part of Washington's Tri-Cities in the south of Washington, along with Richland and Kennewick. They all reside where the Yakima, Columbia, and Snake rivers meet up. While all three have some amazing reasons to visit, Pasco is the perfect stop for lovers of the outdoors, featuring plenty of hiking trails, natural spaces, and riverside views. Because of its closeness to three major rivers, almost anywhere you explore will be on the water. However, that's not all Pasco has to offer. There is also the chance to try out amazing food, especially during some of their more notable festivals, like the Pasco Taco Crawl and the Fiery Food Festival.
You also have plenty of dining options. Magill's Restaurant is one highly recommended spot. Not only does it have the best breakfast in all three local cities (which is served all day), but its mac and cheese is famous as well. Ciao Trattoria is also an amazing option, with house-made pasta that delivers a delicious and authentic Italian meal. The romantic atmosphere makes it an ideal date location, too.
Eat and drink your fill in Pasco
If the restaurants here aren't quite enough for your tastebuds, there are also food-related events in the city to enjoy, including the Fiery Foods Festival held in September. During the event, visitors can enjoy hot pepper eating contests, food trucks, competitions, and a space for kids. There is also the Pasco Taco Crawl in late April to May. This foodie event that lasts two whole weeks, featuring a competition for the best tacos in the area, where visitors can try 20 different vendors. There is also a weekly farmer's market that is the largest in the area. Here, you'll find locally grown food, snacks, and delicious meals.
Pasco has a lively wine scene, as well. Thanks to the climate, the area's vineyards produce high-quality grapes that go on to create delicious wine. The Gordon Estate Winery and Vineyard, for example, is the oldest estate winery in Washington, offering 12 different styles for visitors to enjoy while exploring the land. It might not be Warm Springs Inn, the luxurious Washington wine getaway delivering riverfront luxury, bold pours, and orchard views, but it offers refreshing and delicious drinks to go alongside your outdoor adventures. In fact, Pasco is a part of Washington's wine and waterfall road trip with sweet sips and stunning sites in one scenic route.
Exploring trails around Pasco
Near Pasco is the Sacajawea Historical State Park. The area has plenty of history, with opportunities for fishing, boating, biking, hiking, and even geocaching. The merging of the two rivers is part of the attraction of this park, and many of the trails also run alongside the water. There are places to sit along the bank and enjoy the view, offering beautiful views of all sorts of wildlife. Mostly, Sacajawea is mainly for day-use activities, but there is one campsite for visitors looking to stay the night.
While not near the water, Candy Mountain is another beautiful hiking destination closeby. The 3.4-mile hike takes you to the peak and offers breathtaking views of the Tri-City area. The trail to the top is just as impressive, showing basalt stone to keep your attention. If you're not done being outside, Pasco is also home to two golf courses: the Sun Willows Golf Course and Pasco Golfland.
Pasco might be the best option for outdoor lovers out of the three cities, but all have their charm and attractions. If you have enough time during your vacation, it's worth checking out all three and discovering what makes them unique. To get to Pasco, you can fly directly into the Tri-Cities Airport, just on the outskirts of this destination. Walla Walla is another nearby attraction worth visiting. It's about 40 minutes away and is considered one of America's most charming small-town main streets, nestled in a Washington wine region.