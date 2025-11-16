This Washington City Is As Underrated As It Is Wildly Scenic, Boasting Riverside Trails And Exceptional Food

Washington is full of beautiful and scenic destinations, to the point that it's hard to know where to visit first. For those who enjoy trying out new foods, rivers, wine, and beautiful scenery, there is a city near the border of Washington and Oregon that will feel tailor-made to be a perfect vacation destination: Pasco.

Pasco is part of Washington's Tri-Cities in the south of Washington, along with Richland and Kennewick. They all reside where the Yakima, Columbia, and Snake rivers meet up. While all three have some amazing reasons to visit, Pasco is the perfect stop for lovers of the outdoors, featuring plenty of hiking trails, natural spaces, and riverside views. Because of its closeness to three major rivers, almost anywhere you explore will be on the water. However, that's not all Pasco has to offer. There is also the chance to try out amazing food, especially during some of their more notable festivals, like the Pasco Taco Crawl and the Fiery Food Festival.

You also have plenty of dining options. Magill's Restaurant is one highly recommended spot. Not only does it have the best breakfast in all three local cities (which is served all day), but its mac and cheese is famous as well. Ciao Trattoria is also an amazing option, with house-made pasta that delivers a delicious and authentic Italian meal. The romantic atmosphere makes it an ideal date location, too.