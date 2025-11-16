The 'Sunfish Capital Of The World' Is A Wisconsin City With A Glistening Recreation Lake And Scenic Trails

Fishing is an amazing outdoor sport. Not only do you get the chance to enjoy nature, but you can potentially catch your own food and test out your skills against a variety of fish with several techniques. After a while, you may want to go on an adventure to get more experience and try to catch different fish. If sunfish are what you're looking to try your hand at next, a city in Wisconsin called Onalaska is definitely a spot to consider. It's known as the "Sunfish Capital of the World" thanks to its abundance and variety. To promote the title, there is even a giant sunfish statue made from fiberglass, nicknamed Sunny, at the entrance to Onalaska.

This reputation comes from the nearby Lake Onalaska. This glistening man-made body of water occupies around 8,000 acres. While Lake Onalaka might be best known for its sunfish, that isn't the only fish you'll find. Northern pike, walleye, and perch are also common. However, this isn't just a destination for fishers. The lake allows all sorts of activities, including kayaking and canoeing. Near the water is part of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, where you can fish, hunt, explore, and observe wild animals.