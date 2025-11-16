The 'Sunfish Capital Of The World' Is A Wisconsin City With A Glistening Recreation Lake And Scenic Trails
Fishing is an amazing outdoor sport. Not only do you get the chance to enjoy nature, but you can potentially catch your own food and test out your skills against a variety of fish with several techniques. After a while, you may want to go on an adventure to get more experience and try to catch different fish. If sunfish are what you're looking to try your hand at next, a city in Wisconsin called Onalaska is definitely a spot to consider. It's known as the "Sunfish Capital of the World" thanks to its abundance and variety. To promote the title, there is even a giant sunfish statue made from fiberglass, nicknamed Sunny, at the entrance to Onalaska.
This reputation comes from the nearby Lake Onalaska. This glistening man-made body of water occupies around 8,000 acres. While Lake Onalaka might be best known for its sunfish, that isn't the only fish you'll find. Northern pike, walleye, and perch are also common. However, this isn't just a destination for fishers. The lake allows all sorts of activities, including kayaking and canoeing. Near the water is part of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, where you can fish, hunt, explore, and observe wild animals.
Onalaska is a beautiful vacation spot for all outdoor adventurers
Onalaska is beautiful to visit at any point of the year. In the winter, you can enjoy activities like ice fishing and snowmobiling. The summer is perfect for outdoor adventures, including hiking, fishing, and exploring. However, in the fall, there are even more fun activities, such as road trips. Two drives in particular are worth seeing if you are near Onalaska in the fall. The first is the Wisconsin Scenic Byway along Highway 60, a 100-mile drive past state parks and artsy towns. Then, the second, which runs 250 miles, is the Wisconsin Great River Road National Scenic Byway, past historic stops and wineries. Just a short trip away is La Crosse, Wisconsin, a charming riverside college city with a trendy and arty feel, lush parks, and cute shops. If you need a break from fishing and the general outdoors, this is a wonderful town to spend a few hours exploring.
For lovers of the great outdoors, Onalaska is a gateway to the Great River State Trail. It runs for 24 miles alongside the Mississippi River and wetlands. Once a railroad track, this land has been converted into a path for adventurers with a limestone surface for an easy pathway. In the summer, hikers, bikers, and walkers can explore the path to their heart's content. However, it's also open in the winter to snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing.
What you need to know when making plans to visit Onalaska
Onalaska is located at the border between Minnesota and Wisconsin, with Interstate 90 running alongside it. It's under three hours from Madison, known as "The Biking Capital of the Midwest," with miles of scenic trails, if bikers want to continue their adventure. It's a little out of the way of major airports, with the closest being Rochester International. However, there is a smaller airport not too far away, La Crosse Municipal Airport, which is less than 5 miles from Onalaska and offers beautiful lake views while landing. If you don't mind a bit of a drive, and want comfort, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is pretty much your closest major destination. It's a little under a three-hour drive away, but it can be worth it, considering this Midwest airport is widely recognized as North America's best.
Onalaska is a stunning destination, and there are several breathtaking places to stay to match the scenery. The Rainbow Ridge Farms Bed and Breakfast offers fun activities like goat yoga and is near many popular attractions. The Cozy Corner Cottages, made up of five cabins near the water, so you can go on adventures with non-motorized boats and fish to your heart's content.