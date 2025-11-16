Arkansas' Creative College City Is A Vibrant Hub With Student Spirit, Southern Eats, And Scenic Trails

Adventurers in the know appreciate Arkansas for its breathtaking nature, from its Ozark Mountain hiking routes to hidden snorkeling spots in its rivers and its crystal-clear lakes. Yet, less than 70 miles from the state's oldest city, Batesville, lies Jonesboro, a thriving student hub in the northeast corner of the state. Thanks to the presence of Arkansas State University, Jonesboro combines creative energy with the South's famously delicious cuisine and wonderful outdoor recreation sites. In September, the city's reputation for food and culture is cemented at the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival, where tasty meat and live music acts are aplenty. Meanwhile, Jonesboro's expansive green spaces draw outdoor enthusiasts year-round, from Craighead Forest Park's 692 acres of trails, lakes, and sports facilities, to the fishing and kayaking hotspot of Lake Frierson State Park, a 15-minute drive away from Jonesboro.

Jonesboro's student population enjoys the city's rich cultural scene. The ASU campus hosts the Bradbury Art Museum and Fowler Center, where contemporary exhibits and concerts keep creativity at the heart of the city. In Downtown Jonesboro, The Foundation of Arts sits at the Forum Theater, a historic venue that has been hosting live performances since the 1920s. Jonesboro is close to the Tennessee border, and, as such, Memphis International Airport, around 80 miles southeast, is the nearest major hub. The greyhound bus between the two cities takes 95 minutes, so a visit to one of the country's most important sights, at the National Civil Rights Museum, is a must-do.