Arkansas' Creative College City Is A Vibrant Hub With Student Spirit, Southern Eats, And Scenic Trails
Adventurers in the know appreciate Arkansas for its breathtaking nature, from its Ozark Mountain hiking routes to hidden snorkeling spots in its rivers and its crystal-clear lakes. Yet, less than 70 miles from the state's oldest city, Batesville, lies Jonesboro, a thriving student hub in the northeast corner of the state. Thanks to the presence of Arkansas State University, Jonesboro combines creative energy with the South's famously delicious cuisine and wonderful outdoor recreation sites. In September, the city's reputation for food and culture is cemented at the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival, where tasty meat and live music acts are aplenty. Meanwhile, Jonesboro's expansive green spaces draw outdoor enthusiasts year-round, from Craighead Forest Park's 692 acres of trails, lakes, and sports facilities, to the fishing and kayaking hotspot of Lake Frierson State Park, a 15-minute drive away from Jonesboro.
Jonesboro's student population enjoys the city's rich cultural scene. The ASU campus hosts the Bradbury Art Museum and Fowler Center, where contemporary exhibits and concerts keep creativity at the heart of the city. In Downtown Jonesboro, The Foundation of Arts sits at the Forum Theater, a historic venue that has been hosting live performances since the 1920s. Jonesboro is close to the Tennessee border, and, as such, Memphis International Airport, around 80 miles southeast, is the nearest major hub. The greyhound bus between the two cities takes 95 minutes, so a visit to one of the country's most important sights, at the National Civil Rights Museum, is a must-do.
A city of artsy festivals and scrumptious Southern flavors
As a city that thrives on creativity, it is no surprise that Jonesboro celebrates cinema from filmmakers of all backgrounds. The PorchLight Film Festival, held each year at its downtown Forum Theatre, fills the historic venue with screenings, panels, and workshops. Another much-loved event is the Oasis Arts & Eats Fest, when the streets come alive with vibrant visual art and food tastings that allow visitors to feast with both their eyes and taste buds.
Jonesboro is as much a culinary destination steeped in Southern tradition, as it is a college town. Family recipes have been passed down for decades in restaurants like Sue's Kitchen Express. The breakfast and lunch spot first opened in 1984 in a different Jonesboro location than where it sits today. Over the years Sue's Kitchen has had celebrities heap praise on the food with Hillary Clinton comparing its cuisine to the quality of the food that is served in The White House. Hollywood actor Vincent Price once begged for their peanut butter pie recipe. Other comforting Southern food spots can be found at eateries such as The Parsonage. Those with a sweet tooth should look out husband and wife duo, Audra and Brandon King, who honor Audra's grandmother's famous baking talents at Southern Confections, where they themselves serve up delicious cinnamon rolls.
Green escapes for student downtime
In line with the aforementioned annual barbecue festival, grilled meats are certainly the city's gastronomical hallmark. Southern BBQ Hilltop is another must-visit where two barbecue lovers blend together Mississippi farmland traditions with Chicago kitchen finesse. There, they dish up their famous ribs, which are a favorite amongst locals, as well as brisket, and pulled pork in a welcoming and friendly environment. Open at nearly all hours, there are also three Southern Chef restaurants in Jonesboro serving up everything from a flavorful Jamaican Jerk Steak Sandwich to their more classic Chicken N' Bacon offering plus barbecue options and lunch specials.
With Arkansas State University at its center, the ASU Student Activities Board's events calendar ensures that campus life extends way beyond the classroom. The city's commitment to recreation also shines through its extensive park system. Jonesboro is home to more than 25 parks with 900 acres of greenery across the city for all to enjoy. Attached to Craighead Forest Park is the Forrest L. Wood Crowley's Ridge Nature Center. There they host educational and environmental programs, that combine the area's ample trails with interactive indoor and outdoor exhibits on the region's biodiversity.