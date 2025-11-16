A Quaint City Hosting One Of Ohio's Largest Festivals Is Situated Between Cincinnati And Columbus

Ohio has many charming Midwest small towns scattered across the state, and while a weekend in one of these picturesque locations is always enjoyable, timing your visit with a local event could make your trip one for the scrapbook. Thankfully, Ohio has a calendar full of festivals to suit all interests, whether it' the Ohio Renaissance Festival in Harveysburg, the popular Ohio State Fair, or the Columbus Food Truck Festival, which a 2025 USA Today Readers' Choice Awards poll ranked as the fourth-best city food festival in the country.

Fall fanatics will be delighted to know that the quaint city of Circleville hosts America's largest pumpkin festival, one of Ohio's most beloved events. Pack your coziest sweater, prepare your taste buds for all things pumpkin spice, and head to Circleville for a seriously gourd-geous getaway.

Circleville sits 102 miles northeast of Cincinnati, but just 28.5 miles south of Columbus. If you're traveling from there, Circleville is conveniently close to U.S. 23, U.S. 22, and Route 56 West. Or, if you choose to fly, the closest airport is Rickenbacker International Airport, about 19 miles away, or a 30-minute drive. You'll feel right at home in this close-knit community as soon as you pass the "Welcome to Circleville" sign.