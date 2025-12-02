Michigan's Scenic Community Has Pristine Beach Views Of Lake Superior, Walkable Park Trails, And Historic Charm

On the thin tongue of land separating Michigan's Chippewa County from the Canadian border lies a coastal community as peaceful as it is rich in natural treasures. With its pristine beaches facing Lake Superior, Brimley is the jewel in the crown of Whitefish Bay, an area known for its numerous moody lighthouses and the gorgeous national forest byway snaking alongside it.

Whether you are planning a road trip adventure coasting Lake Superior on the Whitefish Bay scenic byway, or heading toward Marquette to make the best of sailing and waterfall hikes in this quaint Lake Superior city, Brimley is well worth adding as a stop in your itinerary. Its tranquil shores are not just postcard-perfect, they are steeped in Native history and are a great example of the natural delights that make the Upper Peninsula the ideal playground for active travellers.

If you are travelling from any main hub in Michigan, you're very likely to face a long drive to Brimley. Sault Ste. Marie is the closest city, only 16 miles away, if you are coming from the Canadian border. The Canadian counterpart of this small city straddling the border has its own regional airport, if you are looking for the fastest way to fly close to Brimley. If, however, you are on your way towards Marquette (150 miles away) from anywhere in the Detroit area, you can expect to drive as many as 500 miles. Make a strategic stop at Petoskey State Park for relaxing beaches, sandy dunes, and scenic views, in case you want to split your drive comfortably in the middle.