Michigan's Scenic Community Has Pristine Beach Views Of Lake Superior, Walkable Park Trails, And Historic Charm
On the thin tongue of land separating Michigan's Chippewa County from the Canadian border lies a coastal community as peaceful as it is rich in natural treasures. With its pristine beaches facing Lake Superior, Brimley is the jewel in the crown of Whitefish Bay, an area known for its numerous moody lighthouses and the gorgeous national forest byway snaking alongside it.
Whether you are planning a road trip adventure coasting Lake Superior on the Whitefish Bay scenic byway, or heading toward Marquette to make the best of sailing and waterfall hikes in this quaint Lake Superior city, Brimley is well worth adding as a stop in your itinerary. Its tranquil shores are not just postcard-perfect, they are steeped in Native history and are a great example of the natural delights that make the Upper Peninsula the ideal playground for active travellers.
If you are travelling from any main hub in Michigan, you're very likely to face a long drive to Brimley. Sault Ste. Marie is the closest city, only 16 miles away, if you are coming from the Canadian border. The Canadian counterpart of this small city straddling the border has its own regional airport, if you are looking for the fastest way to fly close to Brimley. If, however, you are on your way towards Marquette (150 miles away) from anywhere in the Detroit area, you can expect to drive as many as 500 miles. Make a strategic stop at Petoskey State Park for relaxing beaches, sandy dunes, and scenic views, in case you want to split your drive comfortably in the middle.
Pristine beaches and views of Lake Superior await in Brimley
The history of the region is best exemplified by its lighthouses, built to help ships navigate the choppy waters typical of the Great Lakes. Brimley's historic granary was where the wheat was grown before being traded across the lake. Once a key component of the community's livelihood, the wooden building has since suffered damage after harsh winters and snowy conditions caused its roof to collapse. This community, going as far back as 1872, may not have held on to its position as an industry on the lake, but it certainly remains an interesting stop for nature lovers and those curious to visit off-the-beaten-path locations in the Great Lakes State.
Today, Brimley is an ideal spot to appreciate over 100 acres of pristine beaches and breathtaking sunsets over Lake Superior. In Brimley State Park, you can fish for trout, thaw in the midwestern sun, swim, and even take a peek at the Canadian shore on the horizon. Follow the easy 1.8-mile beach walk trail to make the most of unspoiled lake views, as well as enjoy birdspotting and relaxation by the shore.
Far from being all style and no substance, the sandy lake shores that make Brimley unique conceal a wealth of history. Take the Point Iroquois Lighthouse, an important symbol of the lakeside trade and, at the same time, a marker of Michigan's native Algonquian lands. The name given to the lighthouse is, in fact, a tribute to the Iroquois warriors defeated by the Ojibway, part of the wider Beaver Wars that took place in the 17th century. This historic lighthouse, operated until 1975, is now under the jurisdiction of the Hiawatha National Forest, and can be toured seasonally, either individually or with a guide.
Immerse yourself in the many walkable trails in Brimley
Turn inward from the Lake Superior enchantments, and you will find Brimley has many more walkable trails focused on its woodlands and smaller water bodies. Hop on the trail circumnavigating Monocle Lake – a pond in comparison to the Great Lakes — but an easy and fun way to admire the foliage (especially during fall), and to spot different wildlife (including black bears) than the one inhabiting the shores. If you are looking for a more intense workout, the Mission Hill trail follows a very similar route along the small lake and then up to Mission Hill Cemetery, where a scenic overlook awaits.
After taking in the great views and exploring the trails of one of the oldest parks in the Upper Peninsula, you can set up your tent and camp overnight on Brimley State Park grounds. If you are visiting during the summer season (May to September), you can also opt for the Bay View Campground, just a stone's throw from the beach, for $24 per night. Bear in mind, Michigan requires a Recreation Passport in whichever state park you go to with a vehicle.
Brimley is also ideally located to access the easternmost point of the Hiawatha National Forest. This is where many of the postcard-famous lighthouses are located, a location brimming with nature and perfect for water activities, from kayaking and fishing to hiking by the lakes. Let forest trails and thundering waterfalls guide you along the lake to the heart of Paradise, a similar unincorporated community just as remote and beautiful as Brimley, and a perfect companion as you cruise along the Great Lakes.