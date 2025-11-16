Outside Portland Is An Underrated Oregon Community With Hidden Waterfalls, Trails, And Endless Adventure
If you're looking for an outdoor trip without the crowds of Portland's more popular spots, you can find a quiet community around 20 miles east of the city (about a 27-minute drive). This area, Corbett, is a gateway to a region recognized for natural scenery and recreation. It also serves as an entry point to the Columbia River Gorge, Oregon's top fall foliage spot in the Pacific Northwest.
For your own adventure on less-traveled paths, you can find hidden Oregon waterfalls surrounded by a lush, emerald forest and trails that are more remote than the main attractions. One magical feature is Fairy Falls. You can't see it from the main road, but you can reach it through the Multnomah-Wahkeena Falls Loop. This trail is a little under 5 miles and takes you past several waterfalls as you gain almost 2,000 feet in elevation. The path to Fairy Falls has switchbacks and routes along Wahkeena Creek, making for a moderately difficult hike.
You have other outdoor activities available if you want alternatives to the more crowded sites. The trails to Elowah Falls and Upper McCord Creek Falls start at the John B. Yeon Trailhead and give you another option for beautiful outdoorsy exploration. The path to Upper McCord Creek Falls is cut into a cliff face and has guardrails for safety. Elowah Falls is a little over 200 feet and is a waterfall inside a large basalt amphitheater. If you want a more difficult climb, the Angel's Rest Trail goes up to a bluff with a view of the western Gorge. These routes give you a way to experience the environment away from the main points, giving you a unique adventure.
More to do and see in Corbett
When you visit Corbett, you find the community and nearby areas have a plethora of attractions and activities to get into. At Crown Point, you can go to the Vista House, an observatory built in the early 1900s. It's 733 feet above the Columbia River and shows impressive views of the gorge. When you go inside, you can see the area's history displayed all around to learn more about how the town and region were started. Another primary local staple for you to check out is the Crown Point Country Museum, which displays artifacts and photographs related to the town's history. This includes exhibits on industrial booms, such as logging and farming, Indigenous peoples of the Gorge, and the Columbia Gorge Rockhounds.
Your visit might also line up with one of the community's annual events, such as the Corbett Hometown Fourth of July, a volunteer-run event that includes a parade, a classic car display, and a fireworks show. You can also take a peek into the local scene at the historic Columbia Grange 267 Hall, which has senior lunches, blood drives, and workshops on a variety of topics. For the performing and creative arts fans in the bunch, the Eastside Theater Company (which started as the Corbett Children's Theater) gives training and performance opportunities to young artists. Another local spot you can stop at is the Corbett Country Market, a general store that has been around for over a century.
Places to stay and eat in Corbett
You can't find hotels in the area since Corbett is more residential, but its locale gives you access to a slew of places. When you're ready to turn in or freshen up, your options in the Columbia River Gorge area include Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Washington (a 29-minute drive), a large property that has suites and even treehouses. Further out in Bingen, Washington (46.4 miles away), you have The Society Hotel. It's in an old building that's been converted, and has a spa. The Columbia Gorge Hotel & Spa in Hood River (a 40-minute drive) is another choice. It's in a villa on a cliff looking over the river. For places in the Portland metro area, you can find boutique hotels such as the Hotel deLuxe, which comes with Hollywood-style decor. There's also the Hotel Lucia, which has a rather large photo display.
Jumping into the foodie scene, you can try the Corbett Country Market, which is popular for its deli. There's also Tad's Chicken 'N Dumplins, an old-timey spot in Troutdale. Also, be on the lookout for some beverages; the area is known to have wineries and some of Oregon's top-notch craft beers brewed right in the majestic Columbia River Gorge. Gorges Beer Co. in Cascade Locks, for example, has a rooftop with views of the lush area. In Portland, you can check out dozens of micro and craft breweries. If you're more of a wine aficionado, head to the Willamette Valley, a prominent wine region, and pop into the tasting rooms at Ponzi Vineyards or Willamette Valley Vineyards. The latter has a couple tasting rooms, including one in Happy Valley (about 24 miles away).