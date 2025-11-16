Outside Portland Is An Underrated Oregon Community With Hidden Waterfalls, Trails, And Endless Adventure

If you're looking for an outdoor trip without the crowds of Portland's more popular spots, you can find a quiet community around 20 miles east of the city (about a 27-minute drive). This area, Corbett, is a gateway to a region recognized for natural scenery and recreation. It also serves as an entry point to the Columbia River Gorge, Oregon's top fall foliage spot in the Pacific Northwest.

For your own adventure on less-traveled paths, you can find hidden Oregon waterfalls surrounded by a lush, emerald forest and trails that are more remote than the main attractions. One magical feature is Fairy Falls. You can't see it from the main road, but you can reach it through the Multnomah-Wahkeena Falls Loop. This trail is a little under 5 miles and takes you past several waterfalls as you gain almost 2,000 feet in elevation. The path to Fairy Falls has switchbacks and routes along Wahkeena Creek, making for a moderately difficult hike.

You have other outdoor activities available if you want alternatives to the more crowded sites. The trails to Elowah Falls and Upper McCord Creek Falls start at the John B. Yeon Trailhead and give you another option for beautiful outdoorsy exploration. The path to Upper McCord Creek Falls is cut into a cliff face and has guardrails for safety. Elowah Falls is a little over 200 feet and is a waterfall inside a large basalt amphitheater. If you want a more difficult climb, the Angel's Rest Trail goes up to a bluff with a view of the western Gorge. These routes give you a way to experience the environment away from the main points, giving you a unique adventure.