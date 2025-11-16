Between Norfork And Batesville Is Arkansas' Town Pairing Trout Fishing And Trails With A Quaint Downtown

Most city names in the United States belong to multiple states. Springfield, Franklin, and Centerville can be found throughout the nation. Arkansas is home to the world's one and only Calico Rock. This city's name was created by French fur traders around 1820. After seeing White River's multi-colored bluffs, it reminded them of calico cloth, prompting the traders to name the area "Calico Roche" or "Calico Rock" as it's known in English.

After the town was destroyed by a major fire in 1897, construction began on the St. Louis and Iron Mountain Railway in 1902. The Bank of Calico Rock was built in 1903, with multiple other buildings added until 1923, when another fire destroyed most of the rebuilt town. Rebuilding once again took place during the late 1920s into the 1930s. Today, travelers can enjoy this beautiful town due to the tenacity and hard work of the pioneers who created the town not once, but twice. Neighboring the city of Calico Rock is the Ozark National Forest, which is enveloped by the Arkansas Ozark Mountains. Also nearby is the Blanchard Springs Recreation Area.

Driving to Calico Rock requires passing through neighboring cities, such as Norfolk, Arkansas, about 13 miles away. Batesville, Arkansas is a bit further, with a 51-mile drive. For those planning to fly, landing at the Branson, Missouri airport will require an approximate two-hour drive to reach Calico Rock.