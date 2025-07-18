Montana's 'Best Preserved Ghost Town' Was A Once-Thriving Mining Spot In The Heart Of Majestic Mountains

The town of Garnet grew around a mill that was set up in 1895 to process ore. After an ore-rich vein was struck, miners flocked to this area by the hundreds to try their luck panning for gold. Businesses opened and flourished, providing amenities and much-needed services to the residents. Alcohol flowed freely at the many drinking establishments, including the two-story Kelley's Saloon, where women chatted on the top floor, and men gambled and drank below.

By 1905, however, as the gold dried up, only around 150 residents remained. Then, a tragic fire swept through Garnet in 1912, devastating half of the buildings and causing even more of the inhabitants to depart. From then on, the population ebbed and flowed; gold became more valuable and drew people in, while the First and Second World Wars brought people out. By the 1940s, the town was almost entirely deserted, save for a few stubborn holdouts, including Dahl. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2010, with its 80-plus still-standing structures registered as the Garnet Historic District.

As with any abandoned town, rumors of paranormal activity and unexplained phenomena abound. In "Montana Chillers," Ellen Baumler, author and historian, writes, "Sometimes, in the deep winter quiet, a piano tinkles in Kelley's Saloon and the spirits dance to ghostly music. Men's voices echo in the empty rooms. ... [Ghosts] hide in the shadows, laugh in the wind, and come out when you least expect them." Over the years, there have also been reports of phantom figures gazing out of windows, doors slamming, and mysterious footprints.

So is Garnet actually haunted? Some ghost hunters say yes. But you'll have to pay this town a visit and find out for yourself.