Hidden In The Gabilan Mountains Lies California's Scenic Hillside Park That Is Perfect For Camping

Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA) was opened in 1975 as California's first ever off-highway vehicle recreation park. It's a veritable playground for vehicles of all kinds, with 200 miles of trails over 6,800 acres. And not only is it a fun getaway for off-roaders, there's hiking and horseback riding trails along with great camping options at a bargain price.

The SVRA is in the foothills on the eastern side of the Gabilan Mountains outside of the town of Hollister, it's about 2.5 hours southeast from San Francisco and about 40 minutes from Salinas, the "Salad Bowl of the World." The San Andreas Fault actually runs through the park, and you can see the difference in topography and geology on either side of the fault, with gentler hills to the east and more rugged terrain to the west.

Along with the San Andreas Fault delineation, the SVRA has three different sections based on type of vehicle access. Lower Ranch is 3,300 acres, and it's primarily open for ATVs and motorcycles, with a small section restricted to non-motorized access. Among its specialized tracks, it has practice motocross tracks and children's areas. There's an olive orchard, a beautiful lake, and a historic windmill, which make for popular picnic spots. The Upper Ranch and Hedner Ranch area has routes for 4WD vehicles that aren't ATVs, and it includes options for beginners and more advanced drivers, as well as some obstacle courses. And Mudstone Ranch has 13 miles of trails for non-motorized use, including hikers, bikers, and horseback riders.