Hidden In The Gabilan Mountains Lies California's Scenic Hillside Park That Is Perfect For Camping
Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA) was opened in 1975 as California's first ever off-highway vehicle recreation park. It's a veritable playground for vehicles of all kinds, with 200 miles of trails over 6,800 acres. And not only is it a fun getaway for off-roaders, there's hiking and horseback riding trails along with great camping options at a bargain price.
The SVRA is in the foothills on the eastern side of the Gabilan Mountains outside of the town of Hollister, it's about 2.5 hours southeast from San Francisco and about 40 minutes from Salinas, the "Salad Bowl of the World." The San Andreas Fault actually runs through the park, and you can see the difference in topography and geology on either side of the fault, with gentler hills to the east and more rugged terrain to the west.
Along with the San Andreas Fault delineation, the SVRA has three different sections based on type of vehicle access. Lower Ranch is 3,300 acres, and it's primarily open for ATVs and motorcycles, with a small section restricted to non-motorized access. Among its specialized tracks, it has practice motocross tracks and children's areas. There's an olive orchard, a beautiful lake, and a historic windmill, which make for popular picnic spots. The Upper Ranch and Hedner Ranch area has routes for 4WD vehicles that aren't ATVs, and it includes options for beginners and more advanced drivers, as well as some obstacle courses. And Mudstone Ranch has 13 miles of trails for non-motorized use, including hikers, bikers, and horseback riders.
Camping at Hollister Hills SVRA
For those with the gear for a quick and easy camping retreat, there are a number of campgrounds at Hollister Hills SVRA, many of which are open year round. Most of the campsites are first come, first served. It's $10 per night to camp, and it's $5 for a day use pass. That's less than half the cost that you'd pay to camp at many other California state parks, like at nearby Fremont Peak, where camping is $25 per night.
The campgrounds are also separated by vehicle type; for example, don't camp in the Upper Ranch if you're riding an ATV. There are four Lower Ranch Campgrounds, all of which have flush toilets and showers. All are open for both tent and RV camping, as are the two campgrounds at Upper Ranch. There are two reservable sites at Hudner Ranch; they are only open for tent camping. Some things to keep in mind when you camp here, there aren't RV hookups available at any of the campsites. As you might imagine at a place for off-road vehicles, it can be noisy during the day, but since riding is banned after sunset and before sunrise, it's quiet at night.
For more California off-road fun, Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area near Pismo Beach, a delightful coastal town in its own right, is another popular spot. And Anza Borrega Desert State Park in Southern California is home to the Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area.