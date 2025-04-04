Situated Between Palm Springs And San Diego Is A Thrilling Off-Road Adventure Park With Free Lessons

California is home to many stunning attractions across its coastal, mountain, and desert landscapes. The expansive 25 million acres of desert land, which make up nearly a quarter of California's total land volume, are among the state's most valued treasures. This landscape is on full display at Anza Borrego Desert State Park, California's largest state park and the best stargazing destination in America, one of the Golden State's 280 state parks. In the heart of Anza Borrego, about 2 hours from coastal San Diego, and less than 90 minutes from Palm Springs, which offers so many great things to do on vacation, lies the Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area, known as Octotillo Wells SVRA (OWSVRA).

The Ocotillo Wells SVRA spans approximately 85,000 acres as part of the 600,000-acre Anza Borrego desert. Managed by the California State Parks, this region is a mecca for off-highway exploration and recreation, with the boundary area managed by the Bureau of Land Management. OWSVRA is an ultimate destination for those riding off-highway recreational vehicles with high-clearance, 4-wheel ability, and all-terrain vehicles. First-timers can rent appropriate vehicles and take lessons for free. It's also become one of the most popular state parks for camping, welcoming approximately 583,000 visitors annually. You'll need to purchase a permit to the area, which is open October to May and closed June to September due to the extreme heat of summer.

Visitors who aren't going to hit the trails in an ATV can still experience the scenic park area. One reviewer on TripAdvisor noted the interesting geological and historical features along the desert roads, including a drive along the Shell Reef Expressway to discover a hillside of prehistoric seashells in stone while another noted the trails are well marked.