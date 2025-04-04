Situated Between Palm Springs And San Diego Is A Thrilling Off-Road Adventure Park With Free Lessons
California is home to many stunning attractions across its coastal, mountain, and desert landscapes. The expansive 25 million acres of desert land, which make up nearly a quarter of California's total land volume, are among the state's most valued treasures. This landscape is on full display at Anza Borrego Desert State Park, California's largest state park and the best stargazing destination in America, one of the Golden State's 280 state parks. In the heart of Anza Borrego, about 2 hours from coastal San Diego, and less than 90 minutes from Palm Springs, which offers so many great things to do on vacation, lies the Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area, known as Octotillo Wells SVRA (OWSVRA).
The Ocotillo Wells SVRA spans approximately 85,000 acres as part of the 600,000-acre Anza Borrego desert. Managed by the California State Parks, this region is a mecca for off-highway exploration and recreation, with the boundary area managed by the Bureau of Land Management. OWSVRA is an ultimate destination for those riding off-highway recreational vehicles with high-clearance, 4-wheel ability, and all-terrain vehicles. First-timers can rent appropriate vehicles and take lessons for free. It's also become one of the most popular state parks for camping, welcoming approximately 583,000 visitors annually. You'll need to purchase a permit to the area, which is open October to May and closed June to September due to the extreme heat of summer.
Visitors who aren't going to hit the trails in an ATV can still experience the scenic park area. One reviewer on TripAdvisor noted the interesting geological and historical features along the desert roads, including a drive along the Shell Reef Expressway to discover a hillside of prehistoric seashells in stone while another noted the trails are well marked.
Exploring the expansive Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area
Start your visit to Ocotillo Wells SVRA by stopping at the Discovery Center, where you can learn about the geology and history of the area, and view the large 3D map. Rangers can provide maps, advise on trail status, and rules and regulations. The center also features an outdoor amphitheater, where special events and stargazing programs take place.
If you have limited time, the area known as Blowsand Hill is the most popular destination, particularly on weekend nights, where the wind has created a massive sand dune. Devil's Slide is a 200-foot-high granite and sand island, which some believe is haunted upon seeing "blinking lights" believed to be inside the hidden mine shafts. For a historical perspective, visitors may spy archeological relics of the Native American era as part of the Barrel Springs cultural reserve, and view the historic Shell Reef, which is approximately 4-million-years-old and where viewing fossilized shells and reefs is possible. Park rangers ask for respect of fenced boundaries at Barrel Springs and not to climb the area at Shell Reef in addition to adhering to "leave no trace" principles.
With a full day or multiple days, add stops to Gas Domes, featuring waterholes which produce gas bubbles from a fracture in the desert, and the Pumpkin Patch, created by sandstone formations from eroding soil caused by wind and water. Families with children 12 and under can have them ride on The Soens Youth Track, located inside a safe, fenced riding area as they enhance their abilities. For more off-road recreation, head approximately an hour away to Imperial Sand Dunes, California's largest dunes with endless golden sands for thrilling recreation.
Take a complimentary ATV safety class and camp overnight at Ocotillo Wells SVRA
Ocotillo Wells SVRA offers riders the opportunity to take a free on-site safety class with ATVs, offered on a first come, first served basis on weekends. Prior to arriving, the class participants will need to complete an online e-course from the ATV Safety Institute website and bring proof of completion. Riders will also have to bring their own safety equipment and vehicle to participate. For enrollment in the course, the California Outdoor Recreation Foundation notes to call the ATV Safety Institute at (800) 887-2887.
If one day of adventure isn't enough, it's easy to find a place to extend to an overnight excursion. Ocotillo Wells SVRA is an open canvas for camping in the region with free access 7 days a week, and 24 hours a day. You'll be able to pitch your tent or set up your RV and enjoy the night sky in most areas, with the exception of Shell Reef, Devils Slide, Blowsand Hill, The Notches, or the training areas. Make sure to pack in your own water source as there isn't one available, along with no place to dump waste. There are limited restrooms and showers available in some areas across the site, with change available at the Discovery Center.
Campers and day tippers can head to the nearby towns of Borrego Springs, Salton Sea, and Ocotillo Wells for groceries and other supplies. For more exploration, head nearby to the Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge, an under-the-radar wildlife refuge in California, known for hiking and bird watching.