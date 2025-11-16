Between Salt Lake City And Provo Is A Majestic Yet Underrated Utah City With Fun Attractions And Natural Beauty
For a Utah trip that puts you in the middle of the state's main corridor, you might look to Lehi. This city near Utah Lake is in Utah Valley, with the Wasatch Mountains to the east. Walking through, you'll see a nice blend of modern glass-and-steel corporate campuses and a historic Main Street. Many of the downtown buildings were built in the late 19th century and show a different part of the city's olden days. This locale has made the city a center for Utah's "Silicon Slopes" technology industry, which explains its recent growth and new construction. The entire area has beautiful views of the mountains, including the majestic Mount Timpanogos.
You'll find that Lehi is a good base for outdoor adventures. The nearby mountains have a large system of trails for you to go hiking and biking. On Utah Lake, you can spend the warmer months boating, kayaking, and fishing. The city itself is quite spread out, with big parks and open areas that are mixed in with its neighborhoods and business areas. One of your main destinations will likely be the community-owned nonprofit destination area known as Thanksgiving Point, which has gardens, museums, and a farm for you to visit. This variety of attractions gives the city an appeal for many kinds of travelers.
One of many Utah towns hidden in the mountains, Lehi is about 29 miles south of Salt Lake City (around a 31-minute drive). You can take the FrontRunner train, which makes the trip in about 37 minutes and will cost you $5. The city of Provo is a tad closer (about 17 miles away), and the drive is about 20 minutes. The train from Provo is a bit shorter (around 28 minutes) and will cost about $5 roundtrip.
Fun things to do in Lehi
There is a plethora of activities and places to see in Lehi, with quite a few of them at Thanksgiving Point. Start at the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life, which has one of the world's largest displays of mounted dinosaur skeletons. You'll see complete dinosaur fossils and be able to interact with hands-on exhibits. Another stop is the Museum of Natural Curiosity, which has about 400 interactive exhibits, a small-scale city for children named Kidopolis, and an indoor climbing area inside its Rainforest section. You can get tickets to these spots for between $20 and $28 individually or spend $39 for an all-day adult pass to all seven venues. Kids and seniors are less.
You can spend the rest of your day checking out other parts of the complex. You'll find the Butterfly Biosphere, a big glass conservatory with thousands of butterflies from all over the world. When you're ready to go outside, you can check out Ashton Gardens. In the garden, you'll see fountains, a waterfall, and smaller gardens within the complex. It's also the spot for seasonal events, including the Tulip Festival in the spring and the Luminaria light display in the winter.
Outside of the Thanksgiving Point area, you'll find other fun things to do around Lehi. Check out the Hutchings Museum on Center Street, which has pieces from the area's natural history and pioneering days. To appease your inner movie buff, you can visit the historic Lehi Mills. It's a flour mill that you might recognize from the movie "Footloose." As one of Utah's charming mountain towns full of history and art, Lehi has tons of fun experiences, including Holdman Studios where you can watch the artists make stained and blown glass. If you're in Lehi in June, you can catch the city's Lehi Round-Up Week, a big celebration with a rodeo, parades, live music, and more.
Where to eat and stay in Lehi
You'll find that Lehi has a nice variety of restaurants for you to choose from as well. For a local taste, you should stop by the Lehi Bakery, an old-time spot that's popular for its square-shaped glazed doughnuts. Also check out Edna's Market & Grille, which serves American-style food in a quaint dining room. You can get Japanese dishes at Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar, or try the Vietnamese food at Cafe Trang Bistro. You'll find a lot of the newer restaurants in the Traverse Mountain area,a community within Lehi, which has a mix of chains and local spots. For a night cap or happy hour, you can check out Strap Tank Brewery, a hotspot with a vintage motorcycle theme. The brewery makes its own beers and serves a full menu in a restaurant that is also family-friendly. Another option is Bout Time! Pub & Grub, which is a traditional sports bar.
For hotels in Lehi, you'll find that there are mostly chains. You can check out places like the Hyatt Place Salt Lake City/Lehi, the SpringHill Suites, and the Courtyard by Marriott. You can also look into the hotels in Provo. There's the Hines Mansion, which is a bed and breakfast in an old Victorian home. Another choice is the Art City Inn in Springville, situated in an old building built in 1892 featuring suites with exposed brick mixed in with modern decor.