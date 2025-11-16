Between Salt Lake City And Provo Is A Majestic Yet Underrated Utah City With Fun Attractions And Natural Beauty

For a Utah trip that puts you in the middle of the state's main corridor, you might look to Lehi. This city near Utah Lake is in Utah Valley, with the Wasatch Mountains to the east. Walking through, you'll see a nice blend of modern glass-and-steel corporate campuses and a historic Main Street. Many of the downtown buildings were built in the late 19th century and show a different part of the city's olden days. This locale has made the city a center for Utah's "Silicon Slopes" technology industry, which explains its recent growth and new construction. The entire area has beautiful views of the mountains, including the majestic Mount Timpanogos.

You'll find that Lehi is a good base for outdoor adventures. The nearby mountains have a large system of trails for you to go hiking and biking. On Utah Lake, you can spend the warmer months boating, kayaking, and fishing. The city itself is quite spread out, with big parks and open areas that are mixed in with its neighborhoods and business areas. One of your main destinations will likely be the community-owned nonprofit destination area known as Thanksgiving Point, which has gardens, museums, and a farm for you to visit. This variety of attractions gives the city an appeal for many kinds of travelers.

One of many Utah towns hidden in the mountains, Lehi is about 29 miles south of Salt Lake City (around a 31-minute drive). You can take the FrontRunner train, which makes the trip in about 37 minutes and will cost you $5. The city of Provo is a tad closer (about 17 miles away), and the drive is about 20 minutes. The train from Provo is a bit shorter (around 28 minutes) and will cost about $5 roundtrip.