Set Along Michigan's Picturesque Lakeshore Is A Hidden Gem With Wooded Trails, Local Wine, And Festivals

Michigan has so many picture-perfect small towns to explore that deciding on which one to visit can be tough. For proximity to Detroit, the "Paris of the Midwest," and lakeside charm, make your way to Lake Orion. Named for the 493-acre lake it sits on, this village is a hidden gem in the state's southeast corner. Visitors will find prime relaxation, hiking trails, wine culture, and fun local festivals to enjoy.

Lake Orion is about a 40-minute drive from the Motor City. The closest air hub is Oakland County International Airport, located roughly 30 minutes away by car. Meanwhile, the Flint Bishop International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport are a 45-minute and 1-hour drive. It's best to have your own car to explore Lake Orion, as public transport for non-residents is extremely limited. Accommodation options in town are also fairly limited, so staying in Auburn Hills or at a charming B&B like Stag's Leap Farm in nearby Oxford — just a 15-minute drive from Lake Orion — is likely the best choice.