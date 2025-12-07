Set Along Michigan's Picturesque Lakeshore Is A Hidden Gem With Wooded Trails, Local Wine, And Festivals
Michigan has so many picture-perfect small towns to explore that deciding on which one to visit can be tough. For proximity to Detroit, the "Paris of the Midwest," and lakeside charm, make your way to Lake Orion. Named for the 493-acre lake it sits on, this village is a hidden gem in the state's southeast corner. Visitors will find prime relaxation, hiking trails, wine culture, and fun local festivals to enjoy.
Lake Orion is about a 40-minute drive from the Motor City. The closest air hub is Oakland County International Airport, located roughly 30 minutes away by car. Meanwhile, the Flint Bishop International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport are a 45-minute and 1-hour drive. It's best to have your own car to explore Lake Orion, as public transport for non-residents is extremely limited. Accommodation options in town are also fairly limited, so staying in Auburn Hills or at a charming B&B like Stag's Leap Farm in nearby Oxford — just a 15-minute drive from Lake Orion — is likely the best choice.
Outdoor activities in Lake Orion, Michigan
Lake Orion is known for its woodland trails, making it a top destination in southeast Michigan for getting out in nature. The Paint Creek Trail is a 10-mile point-to-point trail that's great for walking, jogging, and biking. The Polly Ann Trail follows an old railway line for a little over 36 miles between the Detroit suburbs and Orion Township. It's made for non-motorized traffic, and biking the route is especially popular. The 2,000-mile, long-distance Iron Belle Trail passes through Lake Orion as it connects the Upper Peninsula with Detroit.
Cool off from a busy day on the trails with a swim in Lake Orion. There's a public swimming beach at Green Park — kayak and stand-up paddle board rentals are available, too. Anglers will be happy to know that Lake Orion is good for fishing, with lots of walleye and bass. For other nearby outdoor activities, visit Bald Mountain Recreation Area. There are 15 miles of trails here, a sandy beach for swimming, fishing lakes, and multiple picnic areas. Visit in winter to enjoy the 8 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails, sledding, snowmobiling, and ice fishing.
Other things to do in Lake Orion, Michigan
Lake Orion visitors might be surprised by the local wine scene. Your first stop should be Wine Social, located in the heart of downtown — a spot that also serves craft beer and cocktails alongside good vibes. A short 25-minute drive from town is Westview Orchards and Winery, a 188-acre family farm. The farm has a variety of ciders, fruit wines, and grape wines from Michigan in the winery, plus fruit picking and family activities. Youngblood Vineyard is a 25-acre estate with both tours and tastings available.
Those who enjoy cultural activities will enjoy visiting Lake Orion during one of the town's festivals. Dragon on the Lake Festival takes place every year at the end of August and commemorates the prank sightings of a so-called dragon that happened in the 19th century. The quirky festival features a dragon boat race, corn hole tournament, and an arts and crafts fair, among other activities. The Lake Orion Art & Flower Fair takes place in May, and the Lake Orion Jubilee is held in June. For more fun Mitten State events, head to Grand Haven for Michigan's bustling, lakeside Coast Guard Festival at the end of July.