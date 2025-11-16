South Carolina's Only Full-Service State Resort Park Is A Lakefront Paradise With Scenic Golf And Unique Activities

From its low country across the nearly 3,000 miles of coastline to its upcountry in the Blue Ridge Mountains, South Carolina has something for everyone in terms of tourism and leisure. The capital city, popular Charleston, South Carolina, brought in $14.03 billion of tourism revenue alone in 2024. One of the state's underrated assets though, is its collection of lakes and reservoirs like the expansive J. Strom Thurmond Lake and Reservoir. This man-made lake is home to spacious state parks, including the state's only full service park resort, Hickory Knob.

Located near the Georgia border, in McCormick county, Hickory Knob offers easy access to the 71,000 acres of the reservoir. Guests have the option of lodging in one of its 76 lodge rooms, staying in the historic Guillebeau House cabin, or camping on the lakefront for a more rustic experience. Admission to the park itself is free, but lodging can cost between $50 a night during the week and up to $140 on the weekends. Camping, on the other hand, can cost between $25-$35 per night depending on availability. Regardless of the lodging choice within Hickory Knob, the property contains multitudes in terms of activities.