South Carolina's Only Full-Service State Resort Park Is A Lakefront Paradise With Scenic Golf And Unique Activities
From its low country across the nearly 3,000 miles of coastline to its upcountry in the Blue Ridge Mountains, South Carolina has something for everyone in terms of tourism and leisure. The capital city, popular Charleston, South Carolina, brought in $14.03 billion of tourism revenue alone in 2024. One of the state's underrated assets though, is its collection of lakes and reservoirs like the expansive J. Strom Thurmond Lake and Reservoir. This man-made lake is home to spacious state parks, including the state's only full service park resort, Hickory Knob.
Located near the Georgia border, in McCormick county, Hickory Knob offers easy access to the 71,000 acres of the reservoir. Guests have the option of lodging in one of its 76 lodge rooms, staying in the historic Guillebeau House cabin, or camping on the lakefront for a more rustic experience. Admission to the park itself is free, but lodging can cost between $50 a night during the week and up to $140 on the weekends. Camping, on the other hand, can cost between $25-$35 per night depending on availability. Regardless of the lodging choice within Hickory Knob, the property contains multitudes in terms of activities.
Lakefront views and activities
Hickory Knob strikes a balance between a full service golf resort and a remote oasis in nature. The unique opportunity for resort style lodging within the state park sets the property apart, but Hickory Knob's 18-hole championship course and full service restaurant take it an extra mile. South Carolina has a massive golf economy accounting for $1.7 billion in wages and income in 2024. While places like Myrtle Beach and historic Hilton Head Island are larger golf destinations, Hickory Knob is unique for its setting within the dense wooded area and lakefront views of the reservoir.
In addition to the golf course, the resort park offers outdoor activities for the whole family. Its 12 miles of biking and hiking trails take guests through the pine forest of the park and offer scenic views. To take full advantage of the lake, guests can rent tackle from the park office and fish for bass, catfish, or bream from shore or opt for renting a kayak or canoe. Skeet shooting, archery, and axe throwing are also all available by appointment on property, though have age restrictions (13 and up for skeet and axe throwing, 7 and up for archery). For guests with younger children, the lake and pool offer swimming, and the lodge area contains a playground complete with basketball and volleyball courts, horseshoes, and a putting green. Regardless of age or hobby, Hickory Knob creates a unique environment for families to enjoy the beauty that South Carolina has to offer with the benefit of full service, and serenity of lake access.