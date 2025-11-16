New Mexico's Scenic Park On The Rio Grande Has Desert Forests, Nature Trails, And The State's Best Birdwatching

For a bit more geography, the Rio Grande hugs Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park's eastern side, while the Chihuahuan Desert — where you can find the City of Rocks, volcano-forged rock monoliths — stretches from the other. You can delve right into the park's nature vibes at the visitor center's well-maintained garden, where, aside from the aforementioned plants, there are also cottonwood, white acacia, prickly pear, and Texas beargrass. Depending on the season, you'll also see flowering plants along the park's nature trails, which are described as nice, easy, and rustic.

The over two miles of trails can be explored with a booklet and traverse the restored wetlands and the river, winding through the "bosque," which means forest. It's fine to explore on your own, or you can do a ranger-led tour. Park rangers are happy to tell you all about the park, as well as its conservation and restoration efforts. While you can't bike on the trails, your pooch can accompany you as long as it stays leashed.

Leashed dogs are probably a relief to the abundance of birds that flock to Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park — and by abundance, that means far more variety than the thousands of sandhill cranes you can see each year while birding in Socorro, an underrated New Mexico desert town. The park has been designated as an Important Birding Area by the National Audubon Society, and the Mesilla Valley Audubon Society offers bird walks there. To get the most out of your birding adventures at the park, it's important to know that each bird has its season. Waterfowl and raptor birds can be found in winter, while blue grosbeaks, yellow-billed cuckoos, and killdeer can be spotted in summer.