This Under-The-Radar Southern Destination Offers Lakeside Relaxation, Sunset Cruises, And BBQ Festivals

As the day winds down, Grand Rivers comes alive with golden sunsets that paint the lakes in warm, fiery hues. Sunset cruises allow visitors to experience this beauty from the water, gliding past shorelines soaked in that perfect golden hour light. As you can imagine, these tours are incredibly popular, so be sure to book in advance so you don't miss out.

After taking in all the amazing scenery from the sea, it's time to load up on some festival culture, and this is something that Grand Rivers is by no means missing. For food, you can't go wrong with The Bluegrass, Brew & BBQ Festival, taking place annually in April. Every year, the town hosts the gathering where the scent of smoked meats, tangy sauces, and freshly baked sides fills the air — pure bliss after a day exploring the lakes. Live music and artisan vendors add to the festive atmosphere, offering an authentic taste of southern culture. Oh, and they serve up great craft beers, too. Staying in Kentucky a while? Visit Kentucky Bourbon Country next.

The festivals extend to culture, too, with the annual Grand Rivers Arts and Crafts festival taking place on Labor Day weekend. Browse through offerings from more than 130 vendors, and pick up trinkets from clothes and jewelry to local food items and hand-crafted woodworks. There's something for everyone, and you won't struggle to find gifts for your friends back home. Whether you're drawn to lakeside relaxation, sunset cruises, smoky BBQ, or artisan crafts, Grand Rivers offers a wholesome Southern experience you won't soon forget.