Near Lake Erie Is The Midwest's Underrated 'Maple City,' A Walkable Gem With Shops, Trails, And Local Eats

Ohio is a state replete with charming places to visit, and one of those is the town of Norwalk, which lies just south of Lake Erie. While Norwalk is not right on the water, it contains a great deal to recommend it as a place to visit. Its downtown area is home to an urban forest with gorgeous maple trees, some of which date back to the early 19th century, earning the town its nickname of the "Maple City."

Norwalk is wonderfully walkable and a great place to stroll around and explore local shops. Head to historic Main Street for the cream of the town's boutiques, including Belleza, a family-run store focusing on the latest trends in women's fashion, and the The Celestial Black Cat Apothecary, which is brimming with crystals and other metaphysical wonders. Meanwhile, the Common Good Collective is a community market dedicated to sustainable and healthy living, featuring a refills store, thrifted clothes, and products created by local makers and artisans.

But if you're looking to spend a good portion of your vacation on your feet, you don't have to keep to casual city walks. Norwalk is blessed with a number of scenic hiking trails, which take you out of the city and into pristine parcels of Midwest nature. And after you've thoroughly worked up an appetite, be sure to sample the area's restaurant scene, which is surprisingly diverse for a small town with a population of less than 20,000.