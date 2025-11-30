Utah Is Home To A Sweet Local Festival In The 'Gateway To The World's Greatest Bird Refuge'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Utah's long-standing reputation as being dense with natural wonder translates to a world where even the most devout explorers are amazed at every turn. Over the years, the Beehive State has excelled at pairing natural destinations and enchanting towns, such as the ski resorts Snowbird and Alta bordering Cottonwood Heights, the "City Between the Canyons." Showcasing the state's mining history, revitalized ghost towns like Eureka sit on the banks of beautiful hiking trails, rounding out the state's historical legacy. And just an hour north of Salt Lake City (which has a lovely international airport, for those interested), Brigham City abides by a similar philosophy. As proclaimed on its Main Street archway, the town prides itself on being the "Gateway to the World's Greatest Bird Refuge" — the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, just minutes away. If you care to visit, the town has a nice selection of standard hotels, like Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express & Suites, along with some pleasant private apartment and vacation home rentals. If you plan to visit in September, be sure to check out the Peach Days festival.

Named after Mormon leader Brigham Young, Brigham City is now a bustling town of around 20,000 people, with a history embedded in agriculture and the abundance of nearby parks. To the west is the Golden Spike National Historic Park, which commemorates the completion of the first transcontinental railroad. Nearby are the Wellsville Mountains, one of the steepest mountain ranges in the Rockies. Sitting between them is the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, a mecca for bird enthusiasts and one of the world's great places to discover displays of avian biodiversity.