Utah Is Home To A Sweet Local Festival In The 'Gateway To The World's Greatest Bird Refuge'
Utah's long-standing reputation as being dense with natural wonder translates to a world where even the most devout explorers are amazed at every turn. Over the years, the Beehive State has excelled at pairing natural destinations and enchanting towns, such as the ski resorts Snowbird and Alta bordering Cottonwood Heights, the "City Between the Canyons." Showcasing the state's mining history, revitalized ghost towns like Eureka sit on the banks of beautiful hiking trails, rounding out the state's historical legacy. And just an hour north of Salt Lake City (which has a lovely international airport, for those interested), Brigham City abides by a similar philosophy. As proclaimed on its Main Street archway, the town prides itself on being the "Gateway to the World's Greatest Bird Refuge" — the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, just minutes away. If you care to visit, the town has a nice selection of standard hotels, like Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express & Suites, along with some pleasant private apartment and vacation home rentals. If you plan to visit in September, be sure to check out the Peach Days festival.
Named after Mormon leader Brigham Young, Brigham City is now a bustling town of around 20,000 people, with a history embedded in agriculture and the abundance of nearby parks. To the west is the Golden Spike National Historic Park, which commemorates the completion of the first transcontinental railroad. Nearby are the Wellsville Mountains, one of the steepest mountain ranges in the Rockies. Sitting between them is the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, a mecca for bird enthusiasts and one of the world's great places to discover displays of avian biodiversity.
Birds, birds, and more birds
If you like birds and you're in the vicinity of Brigham City, you will adore exploring the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge. This protected area encompasses 80,000 acres of marsh, open water, uplands, and alkali mudflats and is a permanent or temporary home to around 250 species of birds. Priority species at the refuge include shorebirds, American avocets, American white pelicans, white-faced ibis, and tundra swans, among others. To learn more about the birds that frequent the refuge and their fascinating migratory patterns, visit the onsite Wildlife Education Center.
No matter what season it is, a slice of serenity comes from visiting the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, and with all the comings and goings of the birds, there is always something new to see. Beginning in the spring, migratory birds begin returning from their winter homes in the south to nest and breed on the refuge. These birds feed on the cornucopia of brine shrimp, macroinvertebrates, and plants found at the refuge, like sago pondweed. In the fall, the migratory birds begin their journey back south, but the ecosystem continues to thrive. Over 30,000 tundra swans flock to the site beginning in October, while predatory birds including falcons, hawks, and bald eagles are active hunters in the marsh in the winter months — and the cycle continues every year.
A peachy yearly tradition
We've established that Brigham City has no shortage of beautiful nature. But it's not short on quirky culture, either. The hallmark celebration for Brigham City comes during Peach Days, held annually the weekend after Labor Day. This more than century-old festival commemorates the area's agricultural past through its signature product of peaches. Similar celebrations are held in nearby places like Orchard Mesa in western Colorado, a high-desert escape that blooms with fruit stands, riverfront parks, and vineyard views.
At Peach Days, attendees will find an exciting array of activities and events, including parades, carnival rides, live entertainment, and over 200 vendors lining the streets of Brigham City. On Saturday during the festival, you can also visit the state's largest car show along with a Harley & Custom Bike Show right on Main Street. This wholesome celebration is family friendly and a lively addition to a rejuvenating experience in the area's pristine nature.