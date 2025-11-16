California's Picture-Perfect Town In San Diego Has Sprawling Estates, Luxury Hotels, And Village Vibes
The next time you're looking to get away from it all and live like the one percent, escape to the wealthy, idyllic California town of Rancho Santa Fe. Brimming with sprawling estates, luxury hotels, and village vibes, this picture-perfect town in San Diego has historically been one of America's most affluent enclaves. Tucked between the luxury, seaside California town of Del Mar and the cool coastal city of Oceanside, Rancho Santa Fe is perched in the verdant, undulating hills of northern San Diego County. It's just a quick four-mile drive to the glittering Pacific Ocean, although you may never want to leave the luxurious resort that's hosting your stay.
A designated State Historic Landmark since 1989, Rancho Santa Fe is one of the oldest planned communities in the U.S. The town's beginnings stretch back to 1840, when 8,800 acres of land were granted to San Diego by Mexican Governor Pio Pico. A few decades later, a railroad company purchased the land, which they blanketed in eucalyptus trees they planned to use for timber. When the timber plan failed to pan out, the acreage was transformed into a posh residential development built over a rolling landscape with sweeping views.
A central village designed in the Beaux-Arts style popped up. Vast residential lots planted with citrus trees appeared. In 1922, the architect Lillian Rice bejeweled the town with Spanish Colonial Revival architecture that visitors can fawn over to this day. The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club opened in 1929, and it wasn't long before the celebrities followed. Old Hollywood star Bing Crosby began hosting "Bing Crosby's Clambake" here in 1937. Rancho Santa Fe is where the tycoon Howard Hughes slipped away to live as a recluse in the '60s. Today's famous homeowners include Bill Gates, Phil Mickelson, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Live the good life at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa is the gold standard for luxury stays in Rancho Santa Fe. The award-winning Relais & Chateaux property is a Forbes five-star rated hotel that also boasts a decadent, Forbes five-star rated spa. Scattered among acres of verdant grounds planted with olive groves and fragrant citrus trees, the property hosts 49 swanky guest casitas and three lavish, private residences. The sizable casitas feature private patios and cozy fireplaces, while the residences are a minimum of 5,000 square feet and enjoy private pools amid immaculate landscaping. Online reviews praise Rancho Valencia's impeccable service. "The staff is absolutely amazing — attentive, professional, and always going above and beyond to make our stay perfect," rhapsodizes a Google review from a guest who has frequented the resort for 20 years.
The Spa at Rancho Valencia is pure heaven. But be warned — heaven doesn't come cheap. Massages run the gamut from Deep Tissue, which starts at $280 for 60 minutes, to Hot Stone, which costs $420 for 90 minutes. You'll also find a pricey range of luxurious facials, revitalizing body rituals, and wellness therapies. Romantic Couple's Experiences, which pamper guests with massages, essential oils, and aromatic baths, start at $560. Considering nightly room rates at Rancho Valencia can easily cost $1,000 or more, pricing at The Spa is on par.
Coastal California cuisine at the gorgeous restaurant Pony Room, poolside cabanas, racquet sports, and fitness classes, including yoga and pilates, round out Rancho Valencia's posh offerings. If you prefer a Rancho Santa Fe getaway that's a little easier on your wallet, consider the enchanting Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The four-star property has a 4.6 rating out of over 700 Google Reviews, and rooms start at $499 per night.
Explore the Village, hit the links, and soak in San Diego's beautiful beaches
Road-tripping through the hills to glimpse Rancho Santa Fe's celebrity estates is fairly prohibitive. Serpentine, one-way roads and an absence of street lights conspire to keep out anyone other than residents. Instead, explore the town's pretty center, known as the Village. While you won't find bustling shopping and businesses like in the nearby towns of Encinitas and Solana Beach, the Village is a wonderful place to dine after marveling at its historic architecture. Grab a delicious breakfast at Thyme in the Ranch, lunch on the patio at French-inspired Mille Fleurs, and feast on pizza and seafood at Nick & G's for dinner.
This well-heeled, sun-drenched enclave is also the perfect place to hit the links. Eleven private golf courses dapple the community, and there are a whopping 57 more in the vicinity, many of which are public. If you can't golf at coveted private courses like Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club or Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, head to nearby public greens at Lomas Santa Fe Executive Golf Course or North at Torrey Pines.
Rancho Santa Fe is just a stone's throw from some of San Diego's most beautiful beaches. Picturesque La Jolla Cove offers tame swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving inside the protected area of the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve. Rolling waves and golden sands await at both Solana Beach and La Jolla Shores. Rancho Santa Fe is only 30 minutes north of San Diego along Interstate 5. The town makes an excellent stop on a California beach and city-filled road trip since it's a little over an hour's drive from Orange County, and about two hours from Los Angeles.