California's Picture-Perfect Town In San Diego Has Sprawling Estates, Luxury Hotels, And Village Vibes

The next time you're looking to get away from it all and live like the one percent, escape to the wealthy, idyllic California town of Rancho Santa Fe. Brimming with sprawling estates, luxury hotels, and village vibes, this picture-perfect town in San Diego has historically been one of America's most affluent enclaves. Tucked between the luxury, seaside California town of Del Mar and the cool coastal city of Oceanside, Rancho Santa Fe is perched in the verdant, undulating hills of northern San Diego County. It's just a quick four-mile drive to the glittering Pacific Ocean, although you may never want to leave the luxurious resort that's hosting your stay.

A designated State Historic Landmark since 1989, Rancho Santa Fe is one of the oldest planned communities in the U.S. The town's beginnings stretch back to 1840, when 8,800 acres of land were granted to San Diego by Mexican Governor Pio Pico. A few decades later, a railroad company purchased the land, which they blanketed in eucalyptus trees they planned to use for timber. When the timber plan failed to pan out, the acreage was transformed into a posh residential development built over a rolling landscape with sweeping views.

A central village designed in the Beaux-Arts style popped up. Vast residential lots planted with citrus trees appeared. In 1922, the architect Lillian Rice bejeweled the town with Spanish Colonial Revival architecture that visitors can fawn over to this day. The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club opened in 1929, and it wasn't long before the celebrities followed. Old Hollywood star Bing Crosby began hosting "Bing Crosby's Clambake" here in 1937. Rancho Santa Fe is where the tycoon Howard Hughes slipped away to live as a recluse in the '60s. Today's famous homeowners include Bill Gates, Phil Mickelson, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.