Minnesota's Twin Cities Suburb Is A Trail-Lover's Retreat With Lakeside Views, Luxe Bites, And Leafy Parks
Minneapolis is known as the City of Lakes — along with being the most bikeable city in the country — so it should come as no surprise that the city's surrounding suburbs are full of lakes and green spaces, too. Eden Prairie, a southern suburb, has some 15 lakes; the city received its name in the mid-1800s when it was called the "garden spot of the [Minnesota] territory." Thanks to its parks, trails, food and drink scene, and 1.4-million-square-foot Eden Prairie Center shopping mall, Eden Prairie is a great place to live.
Eden Prairie is about a 20-minute drive from Minneapolis. The closest airport is Minneapolis-St.Paul Airport, recognized as one of the best in North America, which is also about a 20-minute drive. It's easiest to visit the area with a car, but there are public transport options available. SouthWest Transit runs buses between Eden Prairie and various destinations in Minneapolis, along with services to the airport. A Metro Transit Green Line extension is planned to open in 2027, connecting Eden Prairie and other suburbs with downtown Minneapolis via light rail. If you've browsed the 100-plus shops and restaurants at Eden Prairie Center, you can always head over to the Mall of America in Bloomington — it's the largest shopping mall in the country.
Experience nature in Eden Prairie's green spaces
With so many parks and lakes, it's easy to get outdoors in Eden Prairie. One of the best walks in the area is the 2.4-mile Purgatory Creek Park Loop, around pretty gardens and wetlands. This trail can be combined with the 2.3-mile loop around Staring Lake. Visit Richard T. Anderson Conservation Area for a 2-mile loop — there are great views from the overlook. Bikers will love the Minnesota River Bluffs Trail. This is a 9.5-mile trail that has excellent views, including from the bridge over Highway 101, as you pedal.
One of the best parks in Eden Prairie is Bryant Lake Regional Park. A 170-acre park, it has an 18-hole disc golf course, a fishing pier, and multiple picnic areas. If you want to go swimming, you're in luck here — Bryant Lake has its own sandy beach. Elsewhere in Eden Prairie, Riley Lake and Round Lake also have swimming beaches.
Where to eat and drink in Eden Prairie
Foodies will love exploring the restaurants around the city. Lion's Tap is one spot you can't miss. The famous burgers here are a must-try — they've even been voted as some of the best burgers in the Twin Cities. Detellos is a laid-back pizza place that's been family-owned for 30 years; try the cheesy garlic bread. For more hole-in-the-wall spots, stop by House of Kai for Chinese cuisine and excellent kung pao chicken. You have to visit Baker's Ribs, located in a small shopping mall. This Texas barbecue restaurant dishes up slow-cooked meats; try the "St. Louis Cut" pork ribs.
For drinks, head to Brick and Bourbon — along with craft cocktails and vintage bourbon, they have a great outdoor patio. Fat Pants Brewing Co. has an impressive range of craft beer on tap, plus a solid happy hour deal. Flying Dutchman's Spirits distills nine spirits at their distillery in Eden Prairie, which you can sample at their cocktail lounge — the menu here has over 30 unique cocktails.