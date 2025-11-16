Minnesota's Twin Cities Suburb Is A Trail-Lover's Retreat With Lakeside Views, Luxe Bites, And Leafy Parks

Minneapolis is known as the City of Lakes — along with being the most bikeable city in the country — so it should come as no surprise that the city's surrounding suburbs are full of lakes and green spaces, too. Eden Prairie, a southern suburb, has some 15 lakes; the city received its name in the mid-1800s when it was called the "garden spot of the [Minnesota] territory." Thanks to its parks, trails, food and drink scene, and 1.4-million-square-foot Eden Prairie Center shopping mall, Eden Prairie is a great place to live.

Eden Prairie is about a 20-minute drive from Minneapolis. The closest airport is Minneapolis-St.Paul Airport, recognized as one of the best in North America, which is also about a 20-minute drive. It's easiest to visit the area with a car, but there are public transport options available. SouthWest Transit runs buses between Eden Prairie and various destinations in Minneapolis, along with services to the airport. A Metro Transit Green Line extension is planned to open in 2027, connecting Eden Prairie and other suburbs with downtown Minneapolis via light rail. If you've browsed the 100-plus shops and restaurants at Eden Prairie Center, you can always head over to the Mall of America in Bloomington — it's the largest shopping mall in the country.